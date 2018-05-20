Karnataka govt formation: Congress releases two more audio clips

BS Yeddyurappa flashes a victory sign after being sworn in as Chief Minister Karnataka, at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI Photo/File) BS Yeddyurappa flashes a victory sign after being sworn in as Chief Minister Karnataka, at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI Photo/File)

On Saturday, Congress released two more audio clips accusing BJP leaders of trying to deplete its flock with offers of money and position. This time, the party has named B S Yeddyurappa as making the offer in one audio, and B Sriramulu and Muralidhar Rao in the other. In both audios, Congress says its MLA B C Patil was being made the offers. Patil is the MLA from Hirekerur. BJP has been denying charges of money being offered. Translated excerpts:

Audio#1

‘Don’t go to Kochi. Come back, we’ll make you a minister’

Voice#1 (Purported to be Yeddyurappa): Where are you?

Voice#2 (Purportedly B C Patil): Going to Kochi in the bus.

Voice#1: Don’t go to Kochi. Come back, we’ll make you a minister and help you in whatever way you want.

Voice#2: Anna… okay… You’ve told me now… If you tell me something about what next..

Voice#1: I could only tell you when the time was right, which is why I’m doing it now. Now don’t go to Kochi, come back.

Voice#2: But we’re in the bus.

Voice#1: Don’t go, Make some excuse and come back.

Voice#2: So what will be my position.

Voice#1: You will become a minister.

Voice#2: Anna, I have 3 other people with me.

Voice#1: Bring them with you. You have faith in me, no?

Voice#1: Yes, yes.

Voice#1: Now come back, don’t go in the bus

Voice#2: Okay, Anna, okay.

Voice#1: Once you go to Kochi, the matter is closed because we won’t be able to catch you.

Voice#2: Okay, okay, Anna.

Voice#1: Now tell me what you’re going to do.

Voice#2: I’ll call you back in five minutes and tell you.

Audio#2

‘There won’t be any election. We will elect our Speaker’

Voice#1 (Purportedly Sriramulu): Namaskara, I am Ramulu speaking.

Voice#2 (Purportedly B C Patil): Namaskara.

Voice#1: What amount are you expecting?

Voice#2: Sahebru didn’t tell me anything.

Voice#1: Tell me, what amount are you expecting?

Voice#2: That you should tell.

Voice#1: Some 25 had been spoken. How many people do you have with you?

Voice#2: Three-four people are with me. I have to clarify to them. I am confident..

Voice#1: Will get them 10-15

Voice#2: How about their position?

Voice#1: We will make them ministers.

Voice#2: In my constituency, U B Banakar is strong. If there is re-election, there will be a problem.

Voice#1: Don’t worry, there won’t be any election. We will elect our Speaker and show majority. Like in Andhra and Telangana, there won’t be any disqualification of MLAs. So you don’t have to worry about election. I will now give the phone to Muralidhar Rao, you speak to him.

Voice#3 (Purportedly Muralidhar Rao): There is no question of resigning. You don’t have to go for elections again.

Voice#2: As three-four people are with me, you have to tell me the figure.

Voice#1: I have already told you 15. You don’t ask him the figure.

Voice#3: We are ready. And no election for anybody. It’s about the Speaker. In every state it’s the same thing.

