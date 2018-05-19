Yeddyurappa quits as Karnataka CM: What next?

Karnataka Assembly Floor Test: Yeddyurappa announced his resignation in Vidhan Soudha on Saturday Karnataka Assembly Floor Test: Yeddyurappa announced his resignation in Vidhan Soudha on Saturday

With BS Yeddyurappa resigning as chief minister of Karnataka on Saturday, minutes before he was supposed to take the floor test, there is one question everyone is asking: “What next?” The Congress and JD(S) combine is now expected to meet the Governor and stake claim to form the government. However, even this dispensation will have to prove their numbers on the floor of the House within a few days.

Earlier, an emotional Yeddyurappa announced his resignation in the Karnataka legislative assembly, taking a jibe at the ‘unholy’ Congress JDS alliance. The BJP leader said he had failed to secure the magic number of 112 required to form the government. In his emotional address to the House, Yeddyurappa said he had many dreams of developing Karnataka. “If only people would have given us 113 seats instead of 104, we would have made this state a paradise,” he said.

READ | Karnataka Assembly Floor Test LIVE UPDATES: Yeddyurappa resigns as Chief Minister, says he couldn’t get numbers

Before that, the swearing-in of 210 MLAs was completed before the Assembly adjourned for a small recess. The House reconvened at 3.30 pm. BJP leader Soma Sekhara Reddy, Congress leaders Anand Singh, Prathap Gouda who were not present in the morning, were sworn in after the House reconvened.

With today’s crucial development, the three-day-old B S Yeddyurappa government has become one of the shortest the country has ever seen. The Congress and JDS are expected to follow the constitutional route now, i.e., approaching Governor Vajubhai Vala, who had earlier invited BJP to form the government, despite the saffron party facing a number crunch.

RELATED | Before floor test, BS Yeddyurappa resigns as Karnataka Chief Minister

The Supreme Court had on Friday ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 PM today, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by Governor Vajubhai Vala to BJP Chief Minister Yeddyurappa to prove his majority.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd