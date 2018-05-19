Karnataka Floor Test LIVE UPDATES: Yeddyurappa to face ‘majority challenge’ at 4 pm today

Karnataka Floor Test Live Updates: Two days after being sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister, BJP’s Yeddyurappa will face a floor test on Saturday to prove his majority. Setting aside Governor Vajubhai Vala’s 15-day period, the Supreme Court ordered that Yeddyurappa face the test of strength at 4 pm today.
KG Bopaiah who was appointed as the pro tem Speaker will conduct the floor test today. Alleging that Bopaiah had helped Yeddyurappa to survive the floor test in 2010, the Congress has moved the apex court challenging his appointment. The hearing will also take place at 10.30 am today.
The Congress and JDS MLAs who were shifted to Hyderabad to avoid horse trading, reached Bengaluru to take part in the trust vote. The Congress, on Friday, had also released an audio clip of a purported conversation, alleging that BJP leader Janardhan Reddy offered a ministry and “100 times wealth” to its MLA for defecting to the saffron party.
Highlights
Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram launched an attack on the BJP for 'inventing tricks' and placing 'hurdles' before the Assembly undertakes the floor test. 'First, give us 15 days. Second, Anglo Indian member. Third, secret ballot. Fourth, colluding pro-tem Speaker. Fifth, under invention!' he said on Twitter. Expressing his gratitude to Supreme Court, Chidambaram added, '221 elected men and women cannot decide who among them enjoys the confidence of the majority! Why call ourselves a democracy?'
The run-up to the vote
* 10 am: MLAs to assemble in House
* 10.30 am: MLAs to take oath of office (This process may go on till 3 pm if it is one after the other. The other option is en masse oath ceremony). This will be followed by a short recess
* 4 pm: MLAs to assemble, Yeddyurappa to move Motion of Confidence
* Speaker can allow CM to make a statement. If he does, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy will speak as Leader of Opposition
* MLAs will vote on the motion
How many votes are required to win the floor test?
To win the floor test, a majority of the members present and voting will have to vote in favour of the motion. Since the Election Commission has deferred election for two seats on May 28, the recent elections were held for 222 seats.
For answers to this and other questions, read our Explained on How 220 MLAs will vote for or against BS Yeddyurappa today
Welcome to the live blog. Chief Minister Yeddyurappa who was sworn-in on Thursday, will have to prove his majority in the Assembly today. The Congress had also challenged KG Bopaiah's appointment as the pro tem Speaker. The three-judge bench, which had taken up the earlier petition against Mr Yeddyurappa's appointment, will start the hearing at 10.30 a.m today. Follow this space to catch all the drama from Karnataka