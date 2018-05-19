Follow Us:
Saturday, May 19, 2018
  Karnataka Floor Test LIVE UPDATES: Yeddyurappa to face 'majority challenge' at 4 pm today
Karnataka Floor Test Live News Updates: After the Karnataka Election Results 2018 resulted in a fractured mandate. Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the single largest party BJP to form the government. Yeddyurappa who was sworn-in as the chief minister faces the floor test today. Follow LIVE UPDATES here

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 19, 2018 8:25:07 am
Karnataka Floor Test Live Updates: Karnataka Floor Test Live: BJP’s Yeddyurappa was sworn-in as Karnataka Chief Minister on Thursday

Karnataka Floor Test Live Updates: Two days after being sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister, BJP’s Yeddyurappa will face a floor test on Saturday to prove his majority. Setting aside Governor Vajubhai Vala’s 15-day period, the Supreme Court ordered that Yeddyurappa face the test of strength at 4 pm today.

KG Bopaiah who was appointed as the pro tem Speaker will conduct the floor test today. Alleging that Bopaiah had helped Yeddyurappa to survive the floor test in 2010, the Congress has moved the apex court challenging his appointment. The hearing will also take place at 10.30 am today.

The Congress and JDS MLAs who were shifted to Hyderabad to avoid horse trading, reached Bengaluru to take part in the trust vote. The Congress, on Friday, had also released an audio clip of a purported conversation, alleging that BJP leader Janardhan Reddy offered a ministry and “100 times wealth” to its MLA for defecting to the saffron party.

Live Blog

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa will face a floor test at 4 pm today to prove majority. Follow LIVE UPDATES

Highlights

    08:24 (IST) 19 May 2018
    'How many hurdles will they place?' Chidambaram asks BJP before floor test

    Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram launched an attack on the BJP for 'inventing tricks' and placing 'hurdles' before the Assembly undertakes the floor test. 'First, give us 15 days. Second, Anglo Indian member. Third, secret ballot. Fourth, colluding pro-tem Speaker. Fifth, under invention!' he said on Twitter. Expressing his gratitude to Supreme Court, Chidambaram added, '221 elected men and women cannot decide who among them enjoys the confidence of the majority! Why call ourselves a democracy?'

    08:13 (IST) 19 May 2018
    What is likely to happen today?

    The run-up to the vote

    * 10 am: MLAs to assemble in House

    * 10.30 am: MLAs to take oath of office (This process may go on till 3 pm if it is one after the other. The other option is en masse oath ceremony). This will be followed by a short recess

    * 4 pm: MLAs to assemble, Yeddyurappa to move Motion of Confidence

    * Speaker can allow CM to make a statement. If he does, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy will speak as Leader of Opposition

    * MLAs will vote on the motion

    08:02 (IST) 19 May 2018

    How many votes are required to win the floor test?

    To win the floor test, a majority of the members present and voting will have to vote in favour of the motion. Since the Election Commission has deferred election for two seats on May 28, the recent elections were held for 222 seats. 

    For answers to this and other questions, read our Explained on  How 220 MLAs will vote for or against BS Yeddyurappa today

    08:02 (IST) 19 May 2018
    Congress MLAs arrive in Bengaluru

    Read more: Karnataka floor test: Bengaluru to Hyderabad and back — smiles, worry and a number game

    07:57 (IST) 19 May 2018

    Welcome to the live blog. Chief Minister Yeddyurappa who was sworn-in on Thursday, will have to prove his majority in the Assembly today. The Congress had also challenged KG Bopaiah's appointment as the pro tem Speaker. The three-judge bench, which had taken up the earlier petition against Mr Yeddyurappa's appointment, will start the hearing at 10.30 a.m today. Follow this space to catch all the drama from Karnataka

    Yeddyurappa's swearing-in reactions LIVE: BSY's swearing-in comes a day after the Governor Valubhai Vala invited the BJP to form government in the state. Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala administers oath to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B. S. Yeddyurappa as Chief Minister of the state at a ceremony in Bengaluru on Thursday. PTI Photo (PTI5_17_2018_000030B)

    The Supreme Court slashed the 15-day window period given to Yeddyurappa and also turned down BJP's request for a secret ballot. It also restrained Yeddyurappa from making any major policy decisions till the trust vote is finished. It further restrained the new Karnataka government from nominating any Anglo-Indian member to the House till it proves its majority.

    The Congress which stitched an alliance with JDS to keep BJP at bay claims to have 116 seats in the currently 222-member Assembly. The BJP, which is the single largest party with 104 seats, but fell short of the 112-seat majority was invited by Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government.

    The Congress had challenged the decision and in a rare overnight hearing the Supreme Court refused to stall the swearing-in but said that the government formation in the state would, however, be subject to the final outcome of the case before it.

