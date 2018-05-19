Karnataka Floor Test LIVE UPDATES: Yeddyurappa to face ‘majority challenge’ at 4 pm today

Karnataka Floor Test Live: BJP’s Yeddyurappa was sworn-in as Karnataka Chief Minister on Thursday Karnataka Floor Test Live: BJP’s Yeddyurappa was sworn-in as Karnataka Chief Minister on Thursday

Karnataka Floor Test Live Updates: Two days after being sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister, BJP’s Yeddyurappa will face a floor test on Saturday to prove his majority. Setting aside Governor Vajubhai Vala’s 15-day period, the Supreme Court ordered that Yeddyurappa face the test of strength at 4 pm today.

KG Bopaiah who was appointed as the pro tem Speaker will conduct the floor test today. Alleging that Bopaiah had helped Yeddyurappa to survive the floor test in 2010, the Congress has moved the apex court challenging his appointment. The hearing will also take place at 10.30 am today.

The Congress and JDS MLAs who were shifted to Hyderabad to avoid horse trading, reached Bengaluru to take part in the trust vote. The Congress, on Friday, had also released an audio clip of a purported conversation, alleging that BJP leader Janardhan Reddy offered a ministry and “100 times wealth” to its MLA for defecting to the saffron party.