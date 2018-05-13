Karnataka exit polls: Don’t rely on exit polls, we are coming back, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked his supporters not to worry about the exit poll results. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked his supporters not to worry about the exit poll results.

Dismissing Saturday’s exit polls results which predicted that the BJP would get the largest number of seats in the new assembly, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday asked his supporters not to worry about that and ensured them the Congress is coming back to the state again.

“Exit opinion polls are entertainment for the next 2 days. Relying on poll of polls is like a person who can’t swim crossing a river on foot relying on a statistician who told him the average depth of the river is 4 feet. Please note average of 6+4+2 is 4. At 6 feet you drown,” he said in a tweet.

He further tweeted, “So, dear party workers, supporters and well wishers, don’t worry about exit polls. Relax and enjoy your weekend. We are coming back.”

So, Dear party workers, supporters & well wishers, don’t worry about exit polls. Relax & enjoy your weekend. We are coming back. 2/2 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 13, 2018

ALSO READ | Karnataka exit poll predictions: BJP single largest party in hung house, JD(S) may be kingmaker

Elections to 222 of the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka concluded peacefully on Saturday. The state saw a 70 per cent voter turnout, according to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer. The results will decide the new government and chief minister for the state. Out of the eight major exit polls broadcast by six national and one regional television channel, six predicted that the BJP would be able to bag the most seats in the Assembly. A hung Assembly was predicted by seven of the polls, saying that no party will be able to get the 112 seat mark in order to qualify as the largest party in the house.

ALSO READ | Karnataka assembly election 2018: 70% vote big turnouts in Congress-JDS battlegrounds

All the exit polls predicted that the JD(S) would be kingmaker. It was predicted that the party would be able to bag anywhere between 20 and 40 seats.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd