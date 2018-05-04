Karnataka elections: Will Lingayat move drive votes? Congress waits, but silently

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Lingayats are a crucial factor in Northern Karnataka, which includes more than a third of Karnataka’s 224 seats. Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Lingayats are a crucial factor in Northern Karnataka, which includes more than a third of Karnataka’s 224 seats.

In Khanapur on the Karnataka-Goa border, Prakash Girima is confident the Congress will win 12 of the 18 seats in this district on the back of Lingayat votes. Girima is not a Congressman but an office-bearer of the local Lingayat Sanghatane. In nearby Saundatti Yellamma, on the other hand, a senior Congress functionary is sceptical: he believes the minority status granted to Lingayats has become a non-issue.

The state Congress leader, who has been camping there for over a month, says no one talks about the Lingayat issue any longer. Not even the Congress candidates, whose government has proposed the minority status. “Anywhere we go, there is absolutely no discussion at all. I am a Lingayat myself… I don’t think it would help the Congress as it was envisaged,” he tells The Indian Express.

For the BJP, it is obviously not a talking point when it has the potential to divide its vote bank. Lingayats are a crucial factor in Northern Karnataka, which includes more than a third of Karnataka’s 224 seats. Opinion among the community is divided. Sarjoo Katkar, member of a panel appointed by the government to look into the issue, believes more than half the Lingayat votes will go to the Congress. But Murugesh Yakalaspur, a trustee of the Hubli-based Moorusavir Math, feels Lingayats will vote en masse for B S Yeddyurappa, in other words the BJP.

Months after the Congress’s tactical move, the party’s initial euphoria is no longer on display. There could be two possible reasons it has ceased to be a talking point: either leaders are apprehensive of a possible backlash among non-Lingayat communities, or the silence itself is tactical.

The Congress is hoping the Lingayats themselves will drive the vote shift. People like Katkar say the Lingayats have made up their mind to vote for the Congress whether the party talks about it or not. “In social media, Lingayat organisations are spreading this message that we should vote for Congress. Hundreds of WhatsApp groups are active,” he says. Only Monday, Mate Mahadevi, the first woman Jagatguru of the community, held a meeting in Belgaum and made an open call to Lingayats to vote for the Congress as a “return gift”.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is himself contesting from the region. When Yeddyurappa contested under the banner of the breakaway Karnataka Janata Paksha in 2013, he bagged some 10-15 per cent votes in the northern region. “Now that he is back in the BJP, those votes will return to the BJP. We need to add to our votes to repeat the 2013 performance, and that is where the Lingayat vote counts,” a senior Congress leader said. The Congress’s hopes are on the 20-40 age group of Lingayat voters who are very vocal.

Karkat estimates the population of Lingayats is around 17%, including the priestly Veerashaivas at 3%. “The Veershaivas will totally go with the BJP,” Karkat says. Out of those who will go out to vote from among the remaining 14%, Karkat expects a “substantial percentage of the votes” to the Congress. “The rest will remain with the BJP,” he says.

The Congress has fielded many Lingayat candidates, including seven in Belgaum district alone. But a senior Congress leader said the move should have been made at least two years ago. “I am not sure how the average Lingayat will respond. Siddaramaiah wanted to challenge to position of Yeddyurappa as the unquestioned leader of the Lingayats. He actively promoted M B Patil, who led the movement,” he says.

But Patil, party leaders felt, has not been able to emerge as a pan-Karnataka Lingayat face beyond his constituency of Babaleshwar in Bijapur district.

