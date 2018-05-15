Karnataka elections was a referendum on Siddaramaiah, Rahul Gandhi, not on PM Modi, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi of divisive politics. Express Photo By Amit Mehra BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi of divisive politics. Express Photo By Amit Mehra

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said the victory of his party in the Karnataka assembly elections was a referendum on the Siddaramaiah, while expressing his displeasure about making all elections in the country as a test on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity.

Here’s what Rajeev Chandrasekhar had to say about the BJP’s performance in Karnataka elections. “People in Karnataka and all over the country want politicians who talk about development and brighter future. They are no longer going to be distracted by the divisive politics of the Congress, ” Chandrasekhar said.

“There is a group of people, especially Delhi media, who wants to make every election a referendum on Modi. I am very proud that the prime minister of country does not hesitate to take on any kind of challenge. He has repeatedly proved that you can throw anything at him and he will come out shining, because the people of India are behind him,” he added.

“As Karnataka people have shown you can call it a referendum on Modi and it’s a silly argument because it is Siddaramaiah government under test. If you call PM Modi under referendum even then he has passed with flying colors. This was but a referendum on Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi ‘s five years of corrupt divisive politics and the people of Karnataka have given their report card already,” the BJP MP said.

