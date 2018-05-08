Karnataka elections: Sonia Gandhi to address first election rally in nearly two years

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi addresses the 84th Congress Plenary Session (Source: INC) Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi addresses the 84th Congress Plenary Session (Source: INC)

UPA chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address her first election rally in nearly two years in Karnataka today, May 8, a party statement said. The UPA chairperson is scheduled address a public meeting at BLD new campus ground in Bijapur, ahead of the May 12 assembly elections.

Sonia Gandhi did not campaign in any of the state elections after she fell ill during a roadshow in Varanasi on August 2, 2016. She stayed away from campaigning in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur (February-March 2017), Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh (December 2017), Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland (February 2018) assembly elections. It was the first time since 1998 that she skipped campaigning.

On January 11, 1998, she had addressed her first public meeting at Sripreumbudur in Tamil Nadu where her husband and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated.

While Sonia Gandhi will campaign in Bijapur in north Karnataka, her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will steer the Congress’ campaign in Tumkur in south Karnataka, during his ninth visit to the state from May 7 to May 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing three rallies today, starting from Vijaypura, Koppal to Bengaluru.

(With IANS inputs)

