Karnataka elections results 2018: All you need to know

Karnataka Elections Results 2018: Polling was held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly as elections in two constituencies, Jayanagara and Rajrajeshwari were countermanded. Karnataka Elections Results 2018: Polling was held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly as elections in two constituencies, Jayanagara and Rajrajeshwari were countermanded.

Karnataka election results 2018: Counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 has begun. It will be known in a matter of hours whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his master strategist Amit Shah are able to wrest Karnataka and mark the BJP’s re-entry into South India or if incumbent Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah and party president Rahul Gandhi retain the state. A win for the Congress would be Rahul Gandhi’s first ever since he took charge of the party last year; in Gujarat, the party could manage to run close to the BJP. A majority of exit polls have predicted that the BJP would get the largest number of seats in the new 224-seat assembly. Seven polls have predicted a hung assembly, touting Janata Dal (Secular) under former chief minister Deve Gowda as the kingmaker. The elections recorded an overall polling percentage of 72.13%, up from the 71.45% recorded in 2013.

1. Soon after Karnataka voted on May 12, six of eight exit poll aired by six national television channels and one regional channel predicted that the BJP would get the largest number of seats in the new 224-seat assembly. Seven polls have predicted a hung assembly, with neither the BJP nor the Congress reaching the simple majority mark of 112 seats.

2. All exit polls suggested that the Janata Dal (Secular) would be kingmaker, with the party predicted to get between 20 and 40 seats. Significantly, the former prime minister Deve Gowda’s party has refused to let the polls be a two-party affair.

3. The exit polls apparently inserted a sense of apprehension in the Congress which on Monday reached out to the JD(S) and rushed senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to Bengaluru. The move is also prompted by its failure to form governments in Goa and Manipur despite emerging as the single largest party.

4. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that he was ready to make way for a Dalit chief minister in the state triggered a debate within the party. Some top Congress leaders argued it was a “political” statement. “If we get the majority, he will become the CM. Nobody can stop him,” a senior party leader said in Delhi.

5. The BJP, keen to retain power in a state it won once in 2008 and which it sees as a gateway to southern India, invested heavily in the campaign. The Congress, knowing well that it cannot afford to lose Karnataka, one of the only two big states where it is in office, carried out a highly spirited campaign.

6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held 21 mega rallies for the BJP – six more than the 15 originally planned. After the PM’s arrival in the state as the star attraction on May 1, the party’s CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa played second fiddle.

7. Yeddyurappa remains confident that he will return as CM and has even announced a date for his swearing-in: May 17. He twice travelled the length and breadth of Karnataka in the months preceding the elections to drum up support for the BJP — including a 75-day Parivartan Yatra from November 2017 to January 2018.

8. The Congress campaign was spearheaded by Siddaramaiah, with party president, Rahul Gandhi, also carrying out a slick and hard-hitting campaign. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, too, addressed a public rally in the state, her first after almost two years.

9. AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal told The Indian Express that the Congress is expecting between 113 to 120 seats. The Congress hopes to create history since no government has won a second term in Karnataka since 1985. Then, the Janata Dal under Ramakrishna Hegde had retained power.

10. In 2013, the Congress had won 122 seats. The BJP and the JD(S) got 40 seats each, while Yeddyurappa’s then Karnataka Jantha Paksha got six seats and B Sriramulu’s Badavara Shramikara Raitara Congress Party bagged four.

