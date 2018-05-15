Karnataka Election Results 2018: Congress backs JD(S) to keep BJP out of power

Karnataka Election results 2018: The Congress has announced it will back the JD(S). Karnataka Election results 2018: The Congress has announced it will back the JD(S).

The Congress party Tuesday announced it would back the JD(S) to form an alliance in its bid to retain power in Karnataka, despite the BJP emerging as the single largest party.

“Both Deve Gowda and his son H D Kumaraswamy have agreed to this arrangement. Hopefully, we will be together,” senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed, speaking to the media in Bengaluru. Azad said the party has spoken to the JD(S) leadership, while TV channels reported that the call was made by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress, it appears, is conceding the alliance leadership to the JD(S) and could well push for a deputy Dalit chief minister. “We (Congress and JDS) are jointly meeting the Governor this evening,” K C Venugopal said.

“We sat together and decided. We have to bow before the verdict of the people. We will support the JD(S) to form a government,” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is set to resign this evening, said.

While the final results are yet to be declared, the BJP is currently short of a handful of seats from a complete majority.

Azad and senior leader Ashok Gehlot flew into Karnataka on Monday night anticipating the eventuality of a hung Assembly.

“We bow before the verdict of the people. The verdict so far shows that no party has come to clear verdict. Congress has come to a decision that it will support JD(S) in the interest of secularism,” state Congress president G Parameshwara said.

