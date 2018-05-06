Karnataka elections: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi didn’t like when Kovind, a Dalit, became President, PM Modi alleges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called out Congress over issues surrounding Dalit community. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Prime Minister Narendra Modi called out Congress over issues surrounding Dalit community. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday mounted his attack on the Congress over the issue of Dalit upliftment in the country and alleged that both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi did not like when Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit, became the President of India.

Addressing a rally in Bagalkot of Karnataka, Modi said, “The arrogance of Congress party is at its peak, a Dalit mother’s child, raised in a village became the President (Ram Nath Kovind), and it should have been their responsibility to make a courtesy call, but they did not like it. It has been a year, but Madam Soniaji did not get time to make a courtesy call to the President, his Prince (Rahul Gandhi) met the President seven months later and that too to hand over a memorandum.”

Follow Karnataka Assembly elections LIVE Updates

A Dalit was chosen as President of India. Even after a year, Sonia Gandhi has still not given a courtesy call to him : PM Modi in Jamakhandi, Karnataka #KarnatakaTrustsModi pic.twitter.com/BEfujtuwY9 — BJP (@BJP4India) May 6, 2018

The Prime Minister said that these people who did not have courtesy for the institution of the President are today talking about Dalits. The Prime Minister is campaigning in Karnataka for the BJP, addressing marathon rallies since yesterday. “Congress does not care about ‘Dil’ (people’s hearts and feelings) or Dalits. They only care about deals. If they cannot do anything for the welfare of the people, then they should be bidding farewell. I want to assure Dalits and deprived that I am one of them. I am committed to your welfare and security. Ours is a compassionate government, devoted to serving society with great diligence,” Modi added.

Hitting back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his comments regarding the poor rate of job creation under Modi government, the PM said, “There were just two mobile manufacturing companies under UPA, today under NDA there are 120 companies manufacturing mobile in India, and this is our strength of providing jobs. We are moving ahead with the agenda of development.”

Meanwhile, incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reacting to the accusations of PM Modi said, “If BJP’s callous statements on Karnataka were even remotely true, why would we be the No. 1 state in attracting investments for two years in a row?”

“I urge people of Karnataka to remain vigilant and beware of the divisive politics of the Congress. We will not accept any division of Karnataka on the grounds of caste. In a democracy, to win or to lose is a part of elections. One must accept their defeat. But the Congress are ‘Naamdaars’. They did not congratulate us, the ‘Kaamdaars,’ Modi added.

The Prime Minister, who has been campaigning intensely in the state, urged people to throw out the Congress and Siddaramaiah. He went on to say that the Congress party thought that they were safe in Karnataka after losing in almost every other state at the hands of the BJP, but it appears like as if they are about to face another loss on May 15.

What Dalits need are not empty outreach strategies like having meals with them. What they need is empowerment with dignity and justice. Will you take affirmative action or will you continue to send your leaders to Dalit homes with packed dinners? #AnswerMaadiModi http://t.co/430b5iBLto — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 6, 2018

The Prime Minister addressed the farm issues in the state and blamed the Congress government for the prevailing condition, he said, “Look at the plight of sugarcane farmers in the Karnataka. The Congress government and the present Chief Minister is insensitive towards them. They did nothing for their welfare. To ensure farmer welfare, we have brought the most comprehensive Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.”

Addressing a rally in Hubli, the prime minister called out the UPA government on the slow pace of development and said, “In 2011 under Sonia Gandhi’s UPA only 59 villages were connected through the optical fibre. When we came to power we reviewed the situation and in three years we have connected 1 lakh villages with optical fibre, so that people get benefits of technology.”

While mocking Siddaramaiah, Modi said, “I have heard the CM carries lemon, in his pocket to wade off bad luck, we have heard jhoot bole, kaua kaate.” He urged the people to help BJP in making a ‘New Karnataka’ by voting in large numbers on May 12.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd