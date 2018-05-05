Karnataka elections: Bring us victory, PM Modi urges BJP women

PM Narendra Modi campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka for the assembly elections 2018 (file photo) PM Narendra Modi campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka for the assembly elections 2018 (file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on workers in the women’s wing of the BJP to ensure victory for the party at the booth level in their constituencies.

Addressing BJP women workers in Karnataka via the NaMo App, the Prime Minister said they must work to influence households by highlighting the BJP government’s efforts (at the Centre) to improve the lives of women. “If we win at the booth level then no one can defeat us. Everything else is secondary if we win at the booth level. When the election is being fought at booth level, you must go to every house and blow the lid off the lies of the Karnataka government. If a woman is convinced then the whole family will be convinced,’’ the prime minister said.

“If you look at our Cabinet then we have given important portfolios to women. In recent days you would have seen two photos that went viral on social media from the China SCO and there is only one woman among the defence ministers and foreign ministers of the world. In one photo there was Sushma Swaraj among the foreign ministers and in the second there was Nirmala Sitharaman who is an MP from Karnataka. Both are closely linked to Karnataka,’’ Modi said.

He added the government recently made stringent amendments in laws on crime against women and children, increasing punishment up to the death penalty in some cases.

The PM highlighted initiatives of the BJP like free health check-ups and vaccination for nearly 10 lakh women and children in Karnataka; the allocation of loans worth Rs 12 crore, 70 per cent of it to women under the Mudra scheme; gas connections in rural areas; six months maternity leave for women and the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App