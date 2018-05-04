Karnataka elections: BJP manifesto promises farm loan waiver, free smartphones

Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa speaks at the release of the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in Bengaluru on Friday. (Source: PTI) Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa speaks at the release of the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in Bengaluru on Friday. (Source: PTI)

Eyeing a comeback in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party has made a plethora of promises in its manifesto for the Assembly elections. In the manifesto released on Friday, the BJP has promised farm loan waiver and other sops to farmers, freebies like laptops for students and smartphones for BPL women to a commission for cow protection.

The manifesto, unveiled by Karnataka BJP president and its chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, says a ‘white paper’ will be brought out on the state’s financial health under the Congress rule after the BJP forms a government. It said a Rs 5,000 crore ‘Raitha Bandhu Market Intervention Fund’ would be launched to cushion farmers against the effects of price fluctuations.

The BJP also promises to spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore on irrigation projects and farm loans of up to Rs 1 lakh borrowed from nationalised and cooperative banks will be waived if it is voted to power. The farmers would be sent to countries like Israel and China every year to study best practices in agriculture, said the manifesto.

Under the ‘Vivaha Mangala’ scheme, Rs 25,000 and 3 gm of gold will be provided to brides of families living Below Poverty Line (BPL) at the time of marriage. Targeting the vast constituency of women, the party promised sanitary napkins for BPL women at Re 1 under the ‘Stree Suvidha’ Scheme.

To provide free meals at affordable prices, the manifesto promises 300 ‘Mukhya Mantri Annapoorna Canteens’. The Congress government already runs Indira Canteens– a chain of fast-food joints– in several places.

The BJP, which has made alleged corruption under the Siddaramaiah government a major electoral plank, promised to restore the efficacy of the office of Lokayukta, the anti- corruption ombudsman. There will be a 24×7 anti-corruption helpline directly under the chief minister’s office to enable people to report instances of corruption, the manifesto said.

It has also promised to enact a Karnataka Whistleblower Act to protect those exposing corruption. The “Gau Seva Ayog”, disbanded by the Congress government, will be revived, the manifesto said.

The BJP government had formed a commission for protection and conservation of cow and its progeny in 2012, but it was scrapped by the Siddaramaiah government, which entrusted the task to the Animal Welfare Board.

The manifesto said the BJP government would launch ‘Gobar-dhana Yojane’ to help farmers monetise cow dung.

The BJP will launch ‘Mukhya Mantri Laptop Yojane’ under which every student enrolling in a college will be given a laptop free of cost. Similarly, women of BPL families will get free smart phones under ‘Mukhyamantri Smart Phone Yojane’.

The manifesto said the BJP government would take steps for making Bengaluru, the IT hub of the country, a world class “zero garbage” city. Bengaluru got the unenviable moniker of “garbage city” during the last few years, with both BJP and the ruling Congress blaming each other for the civic mess.

Polling for 223 seats of the 224-member Assembly will be held on May 12 and counting of votes will be taken up on May 15.

