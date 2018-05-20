Karnataka elections 2018: ‘The cotton Gandhi cap sells less as now it is available in cheap material’

B R Patil- Congress candidate in Karnataka. (File) B R Patil- Congress candidate in Karnataka. (File)

Ahead of the recent Karnataka elections, where the poll panel put photographs of candidates on EVMs for the first time in the state, a Congress candidate from Aland in Gulbarga, B R Patil, sought to submit a photo of his wearing a Gandhi cap, saying his voters associate him with the cap, but the EC objected. So what exactly does a Gandhi cap stand for now?

Do you think the Gandhi cap is associated with a certain party?

They are also called Nehru caps in the market. But these days, workers of all parties, including the BJP, BSP and Samajwadi Party, use the same cap; only the colours are different — red for the SP, blue for the BSP and so on. The shape, size and material remains the same. The white cotton one sells less since you get the white ones in cheaper material as well.

Do these caps sell well?

They became trendy during the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement in Delhi in 2011. Later, the sale of these caps rocketed when Arvind Kejriwal launched the Aam Aadmi Party. I used to supply to the AAP too, but then their purchase manager changed.

Is there a particular time when the sales are better?

The sales are seasonal. Wait for the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, the sales will go up again. But our business has been hit by the GST.

How much?

I have seen at least a 30 per cent dip in sales. We are procuring less and the demand has decreased too.

Who are the buyers?

The last time I sold was to the Bharatiya Kisan Union, which bought 10,000 of the caps a few months ago. This year, I have sold nearly 1,000 white cotton caps. Usually, schools buy them around Republic Day and Independence Day. People also buy them for religious events.

