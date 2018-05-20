Karnataka govt formation: Congress, JD(S) are like-minded parties, will decide on common programmes, says Siddaramaiah

Former CM Siddaramaiah being greeted by Congress leaders in the House. (PTI Photo) Former CM Siddaramaiah being greeted by Congress leaders in the House. (PTI Photo)

After the trust vote ended with the dramatic resignation of B S Yeddyurappa as Chief Minister, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah discussed the fallout of the political drama of the past four days and the road ahead for the JD(S)-Congress coalition:

What do you think of Yeddyurappa’s dramatic speech, his appeal to people?

Whatever Yeddyurappa said in the House is a lie. He talks about irrigation, he talks about farmers and he talks about waiver of loans of farmers. What did he do when he was CM? How much money did he spend on irrigation? What statement did he make on the floor of the House when people demanded waiver of loans? There is no bigger liar and corrupt person than Yeddyurappa in Karnataka politics.

Yeddyurappa admitted that he tried to win over Congress MLAs to the BJP by various means. How will you address this? Will you take legal measures?

It is a fact that they tried to lure our members. We will examine the issue and take legal action. They are saying that they asked the MLAs to vote as per their conscience. There is a video to show that they offered money and political power to MLAs. They offered everything. Is that not a murder of democracy? What moral right do they have to say that they believe in democracy? The BJP was called to form the government despite lack of numbers by the Governor because of the influence of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Their pressure and the pressure of Central ministers resulted in the BJP being called to form the government without having the numbers. The Prime Minister of this country said we will form the government at any cost. What does that indicate? Knowing fully well that the BJP got only 104 seats, he made this type of statement. There were only two Independents — even assuming the Independents supported them — that came only to 106.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa addresses members at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on Saturday before resigning. (PTI Photo) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa addresses members at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on Saturday before resigning. (PTI Photo)

You had said you would never ally with H D Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda. But now there is a coalition with the JD(S).

That was before the election and this is after the election. There was no pre-poll alliance between the Congress and JD(S) and we now have a post-poll alliance.

What are the steps forward to form a JD(S)-Congress government now?

We are going to have a meeting. The Governor will have to take a call to form the new government.

The JD(S) has said that implementing its manifesto should be a key priority for the new government. What happens to the Congress manifesto in that case?

We are like-minded parties. We will sit together and decide on the common programmes that need to be implemented. We will do it. We have come together for the protection of the Constitution.

Will the Congress be a part of the new government or will you offer external support?

All those formalities will be discussed.

Will you have a coordination committee to ensure smooth functioning of the coalition?

We will see when things move forward. Now it is a victory of democracy. It is a victory of the people and a victory of the judiciary.

