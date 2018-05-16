Karnataka elections 2018: On Twitter, Siddaramaiah-led Congress outsmarts Yeddyurappa-led BJP

Top mentioned politicians on Twitter during Karnataka elections (Source: Twitter) Top mentioned politicians on Twitter during Karnataka elections (Source: Twitter)

Though Siddaramaiah could not bring the Congress party back to power in Karnataka, he seems to have won the battle on Twitter. According a statement by the micro-blogging site, Siddaramaiah was the top-mentioned leader, followed by his challenger from the BJP, BS Yeddyurappa during the campaign from April 25 to May 15.

According to data for the same period, Siddaramaiah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi together garnered 53 per cent of mentions, leaving behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yeddyurappa who managed 47 per cent. However, when it came to the political party on Twitter, the state handle of BJP garnered 51 per cent of the share of voice, while INC Karnataka handle managed 42 per cent and JD(S) 7 per cent of mentions.

In a statement, Twitter said, “From breaking news to behind the scenes action, political parties, candidates and citizens sparring over hot election topics, Twitter emerged as the best place to catch all the action on during the recently concluded #KarnatakaElections2018,” adding that the trend continued between April 25 to May 15.

The share of mentions of leaders engaged in Karnataka elections (Source: Twitter) The share of mentions of leaders engaged in Karnataka elections (Source: Twitter)

“Throughout the state elections campaign, politicians and parties took to Twitter to regularly communicate with people all over India,” Twitter added.

A tweet by Rahul Gandhi addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw the highest number of re-tweets (10,151 times), while it received 22,930 likes, the statement said.

Dear Modi ji, You talk a lot. Problem is, your actions don’t match your words. Here’s a primer on your candidate selection in Karnataka. It plays like an episode of “Karnataka’s Most Wanted”. #AnswerMaadiModi pic.twitter.com/G97AjBQUgO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2018

Most trending hashtags included #KarnatakaElections2018, #KarnatakaVerdict, #KarnatakaElections, #SarkaraBadalisiBJPGellisi and #KarnatakaElectionResults.

The Karnataka Election results were declared on Tuesday. The BJP emerged as the largest single party in the 224-member House, winning 104 seats, but fell short of majority. The Congress secured 78 seats, and rushed to form an alliance with the JD(S), which won 37 seats. The Congress has extended unconditional support to the JD(S), in a bid to keep the BJP out of power in the state. In two seats, elections are yet to be conducted.

BJP Karnataka got more mentions during Karnataka elections (Source: Twitter) BJP Karnataka got more mentions during Karnataka elections (Source: Twitter)

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App