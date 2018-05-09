Modi on Rahul Gandhi ‘PM in 2019’ remark: Will India accept someone arrogant, immature?

Rahul Gandhi had said that his chances of becoming the next prime minister depends on the Congress’ performance in the 2019 general election. Rahul Gandhi had said that his chances of becoming the next prime minister depends on the Congress’ performance in the 2019 general election.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his prime ministerial ambitions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without naming the Congress president, called him “arrogant” and “immature” while addressing a BJP rally in poll-bound Karnataka on Wednesday.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) came like those bullies, barging his way ahead when there are others who have many years of experience. How can someone just declare himself as the PM? This is simply nothing but arrogance. Will India accept someone immature like this? To remove Modi, there are big meetings being held. How will the big leaders who attend these meetings react to this sudden announcement by one ‘Naamdaar’ that he is going to be PM?” asked Modi at a BJP rally in Kolar.

On Tuesday, speaking at an interaction in Bengaluru, Gandhi said his chances of becoming the next prime minister depends on the Congress’ performance in the 2019 general election. “If the Congress party is the biggest party, sure I will be,” he said.

Gandhi, however, rated Modi’s chances of winning a second term as “close to impossible”. “As a political analyst, I will tell you — you may laugh over what I say — that it is highly unlikely that the BJP will form the next government. And it is close to impossible that Narendra Modi will be the Prime Minister of India (after next polls),’’ Rahul said.

Rahul said that all Opposition parties had resolved to “remove the BJP and RSS from power”.

“The deadliest thing in Indian politics is Opposition unity — it will smash everything in its path. Mr Rajiv Gandhi had 415 seats and 40 per cent of the vote (in 1984 elections), but he could not withstand Opposition unity.”

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App