Karnataka Elections 2018: Congress manifesto targets youth with 1 crore jobs in 5 years

The Congress manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections, released here on Friday by party president Rahul Gandhi, indicates that the party is banking on youths in its efforts to return to power, apart from its traditional constituencies among farmers, backward castes and Dalits.

A slew of populist promises in the manifesto — “Progress with Congress” — are directed at youths, such as free smart phones for “all college-going students between the 18 and 23” age group. Nearly 20 per cent of the 6 crore population in Karnataka are youths of voting age.

The Congress has expressed intent to create 15-20 lakh jobs per annum in the state and outlined schemes for skill development, inculcation of entrepreneurial spirit and enhancement of employability of youths, especially in rural areas. It has also promised government-aided training centres for competitive exams “like banking, railways, civil services” in every district. One institute will be set up at the state level to train aspirants for central and state services after they clear preliminary stages.

The party promised gold wedding chains weighing three grams each for young brides from below poverty line families under a scheme called Mangalya Bhagya. “INC will fight for its (Karnataka) legitimate rights” over the Mahadayi river and “provide drinking water and irrigation for the central part of Karnataka covering Hubli, Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag”, according to the manifesto. It has also promised “maximum utilisation of irrigation and drinking water supplies of Cauvery, Krishna, Godavari, Bheema and other reservoirs”.

Assuring that the state will not lose out on central funds under the 15th finance commission, the manifesto also promised a Communal Violence Prevention, Control and Rehabilitation of Victims Act on the lines of a Bill brought by the UPA government and “a separate law to prevent and deal with those who are accused of Vigilantism, Cultural Policing and Communal Instigation”.

For women, the party has promised increase in numbers in the police force to 33 per cent from the current 20 per cent, 50 per cent subsidy or maximum of Rs 30,000 for women working in the government and local administration setup with an annual income of 2.5 lakh or less to buy scooters, free sanitary napkins for women students of government colleges and polytechnics. It has also promised an addition of at least 5 per cent of transgender persons in the police force.

For OBCs, there is the promise of setting up a separate OBC commission to look into their issues, and 75 per cent concession in education admission fees for OBC students.

On the agricultural front, the Congress has promised to double the income of farmers and create a “Statutory Farmers Income Commission to ensure basic livelihood for farmers, agri-labourers and agricultural households”. A fund will be created to compensate farmers against loss of crop revenues and uninterrupted power supply will be ensured to the horticulture and animal husbandry sector from June 1, 2018, said the manifesto.

“The Prime Minister likes to tell people his Mann ki Baat. This manifesto contains the Mann ki Baat of the people of Karnataka and my commitment to you is that like the last time, we are going to do what we are saying in the manifesto,” Rahul said after releasing the document.

“I have kept the manifesto beside me every year while preparing the budget… We have fulfilled 95 per cent of our promises from 2013,’’ CM Siddaramaiah said.

