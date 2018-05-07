Karnataka elections 2018: CM Siddaramaiah sends Rs 100 crore defamation notice to PM Modi, Amit Shah

The legal notice was sent to the prime minister in a bid to warn that Siddaramaiah could file a criminal and civil defamation case. (Source: Twitter/Siddaramaiah) The legal notice was sent to the prime minister in a bid to warn that Siddaramaiah could file a criminal and civil defamation case. (Source: Twitter/Siddaramaiah)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday sent a legal notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah over their continuous barbs levelling corruption allegations against him. The incumbent CM in the notice asked the two leader to tender an unconditional apology or face a defamation suit worth Rs 100 crore.

As the electoral heat reaches its peak in Karnataka, both Modi and Shah have been intensely campaigning across the state, targetting the Congress government and the CM specifically over his five-year of governance.

Along with the prime minister, Siddaramaiah also sent a notice to BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, whom the Congress has been alleging of being involved in corruption. PM Modi has repeatedly attacked Siddaramaiah over alleged corruption, calling his government “seedha rupaiya sarkar” (a government that takes bribes for every work) and “10 per cent commission government.”

Siddaramaiah has sought ‘unconditional public apology’ immediately from the prime minister and others through electronic, print and social media failing which they would face legal action. “You are called upon to cease and desist from making such statements forthwith and give an unconditional public apology immediately through electronic, print and social media in which the statements and advertisements have appeared. In the event you fail to do so, please note that you have rendered yourself liable to civil and criminal action and payment of exemplary damages of Rs 100 crore,” the notice read.

The Congress also registered a complaint with the Election Commission of India saying the prime minister violated the model code of conduct by making a promise to resolve the Mahadayi river water sharing issue with the neighbouring Goa.

