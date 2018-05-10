Karnataka elections 2018: Centre trying to fulfill Ambedkar’s dreams, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public rally ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 at Belagavi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public rally ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 at Belagavi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Reaching out to Dalits and other backward communities in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his government was trying to fulfill B R Ambedkar’s dream of a powerful and prosperous nation. Hitting out at the ruling Congress in Karnataka, he said the party failed to confer the Bharat Ratna on Ambedkar when it was in power.

Modi, while addressing the SC, ST, BC and Slum Morcha workers of Karnataka BJP via Narendra Modi app, said, “Our government has made the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act more stringent”. He also reminded the workers that the BJP had the maximum number of members of Parliament belonging to the SC/ST, OBC and minority communities.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi said it did not allow the functioning of Parliament to avoid giving constitutional status to the OBC Commission.

“We are trying to fulfill Ambedkar’s dream of a powerful and prosperous nation,” he said.

Earlier, the prime minister had reached out to the party office-bearers and workers of the women and youth wings through the application. The Karnataka Assembly elections in the state will be held on May 12.

