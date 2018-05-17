Karnataka elections 2018: Can’t ally with BJP and hurt father again, says Kumaraswamy

A bus waits outside the Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru to carry its newly elected MLAs Wednesday. PTI A bus waits outside the Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru to carry its newly elected MLAs Wednesday. PTI

The JD(S) cannot ally with the BJP to form a government in Karnataka because he would not like to hurt his father like he had in 2006 by allying with the BJP, state JD(S) president H D Kumaraswamy said Wednesday , while agreeing that the BJP had reached out to him through some channels to form an alliance with the BJP instead of the Congress.

“He has now got an opportunity to wash off the taint that came against him in the past on account of my actions,” Kumaraswamy said, referring to decision to ally with the BJP in 2006 against the wishes of his father, former PM H D Deve Gowda, which upset him.

“I have only violated my father’s instructions once in my life. Due to my decision then, national leaders started questioning the secular credentials of my father,” Kumaraswamy said, and added the decision had pained his father and affected his health.

JD(S) sources said Kumaraswamy got an offer from the BJP to form the government under a deal that each party would rule 2½ years, the JDS first with Kumaraswamy as CM and a BJP deputy CM. “I do not want to grab power because we are not power-hungry. It is a chance to fill a political vacuum in the country,” Kumaraswamy said. A close aide said: “Kumaraswamy got calls from leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Chandrababu Naidu who told him he must not hurt his father again at this age.”

The JD(S) leader also accused the BJP of offering his MLAs large amounts of money in a bid to split the party. “How can the BJP provide good administration when they are horse-trading. PM Narendra Modi talks of eradicating black money but our MLAs were offered Rs 100 crore and cabinet posts to split from the party,” Kumaraswamy said.

The JD(S) leader said his MLAs had been in a quandary over allying with the Congress, their main opponents in the polls, but they have been convinced that the Congress support is unconditional, which would serve the JD(S) better in running an administration.

