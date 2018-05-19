Karnataka Elections: BJP accuses Congress of double standards, says it insulted judiciary once and is praising it now

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar/File) BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar/File)

Following the Supreme Court verdict on the Karnataka floor test Friday, the BJP slammed the Congress for its “double standards” in praising the judiciary for its orders after having “insulted” it earlier.

“The real face of the Congress is exposed today. It insulted the apex court over the Justice Loya case, and is now praising them. This shows the hypocrisy and double standards of the Congress towards the judiciary and its selective approach,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference at the party headquarters.

“The party that had tried to impeach the CJI is now all praise for him, and its leader Rahul Gandhi, who is praising the Supreme Court today, used Pakistan as an analogy yesterday,” he said. Rahul had said Thursday that the judiciary and the press were in “fear” and that usually happens in Pakistan under “dictatorship”.

About Karnataka, Patra said: “There is nothing bigger than the mandate. We are all watching the Congress’s conspiracy to undermine the mandate. This is why they went to the court in the middle of the night,” he said. Accusing the Congress of rejoicing even after rejection, he said it is trying its best to “murder the mandate” of the people of Karnataka.

According to Patra, the Congress claimed victory in the court despite the rejection of two of its petitions. The party had sought the court declare the Governor’s move to call the BJP to form the government “unconstitutional” and pass an order to invite the Congress and JD(S) to form the government, Patra claimed.

