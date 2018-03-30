Amit Shah in Karnataka: Over 24 BJP and RSS workers killed under Congress rule

Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, alleged that more than 24 workers were killed and police had failed to act. Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, alleged that more than 24 workers were killed and police had failed to act.

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday condemned the killing of BJP and RSS workers under the five-year Congress rule. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, alleged that more than 24 workers were killed and police had failed to act. He claimed that the Siddaramaiah government is staring at defeat and the BJP will soon return to power.

“Condemn the killing of BJP and RSS workers under Congress rule. More than 24 workers have died and the police hasn’t taken any action against the

killers, they are roaming around free. Siddaramaiah government’s end is nearing and once BJP is in power we will ensure justice,” news agency ANI quoted Amit Shah as saying.

Shah began his day with a visit to Sri Suttur Math in Mysuru where he sought the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji. The BJP president will be campaigning in the poll-bound state including in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home turf, Mysuru. Shah, along with BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, visited the Mysuru Palace and met the erstwhile royal family.

On Thursday, Siddaramaiah slammed Shah for calling him ‘AHINDU’ at a press conference. Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru that Shah should first clarify his position whether he is “AHINDU or not.” “Amit Shah is a Jain. He needs to clarify first whether he is AHINDU. Jain is a separate religion. How can he talk about me like that,” Siddaramaiah said.

He said Shah was scared of him due to which he was making all “baseless” allegations against him.

