Karnataka polls: Siddaramiah looking at an extended tenure, Yeddyurappa hoping for a comeback

While one is an incumbent CM, another is vying for a return in the CMO. (Illustrations: Debdut Mukhopadhyay) While one is an incumbent CM, another is vying for a return in the CMO. (Illustrations: Debdut Mukhopadhyay)

After cautious start followed by bold decisions in second half of tenure, Siddaramaiah hopes for results

In March 2018, as the Karnataka Cabinet met to decide on the issue of granting religious minority status to the dominant Lingayat community in Karnataka, few believed that Siddaramaiah would take the plunge. After all, seers from a section of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community had threatened to boycott the Congress in the May 2018 polls if the government went ahead with its plan. But at the end of the Cabinet meeting that day, the decision was made: the government would recommend religious minority status for Lingayats.

“It is only because of Siddaramaiah that such a bold decision was taken. We do not think anybody else would have taken this decision,’’ says Lingayat scholar Dr Basavaraj Ballur. After starting off as a cautious CM, somewhere around the halfway mark of his five-year tenure between 2013-18, the Karnataka Chief Minister began to emerge as a bold and decisive leader.

Read | 23 per cent of votes, 36 seats: On Dalit support hinge the hopes of all parties

After starting off as a cautious CM, somewhere around the halfway mark of his five-year tenure between 2013-18, the Karnataka Chief Minister began to emerge as a bold and decisive leader.

Many in Karnataka point to the untimely death of his eldest son and political heir apparent, Rakesh Siddaramaiah, in 2016 as that turning point where Siddaramaiah became more combative in his public life and more philosophical on the personal front.

Read | Will step aside for a Dalit CM if party asks, says Siddaramaiah

The day he assumed office in 2013, Siddaramaiah announced the government’s flagship scheme, Anna Bhagya, where every member of a below poverty line family would get seven kg of free rice. While that established his populist credentials, after 2016, he emerged as a regional leader of stature on the back of a series of political decisions. READ MORE HERE

***

Bengaluru: BJP’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa shows victory sign during a press conference, a day after polling for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (PTI File Photo) Bengaluru: BJP’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa shows victory sign during a press conference, a day after polling for Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (PTI File Photo)

Odd man out in new BJP and less visible at close of campaign, Yeddyurappa remains confident

Somewhere in the final stages of its election campaign in Karnataka, the BJP seemed to have lost interest in B S Yeddyurappa — the man who party president Amit Shah had declared more than a year ago as the BJP’s chief minister candidate for the 2018 Karnataka polls.

What exactly transpired in the BJP that resulted in the apparent sidelining of a man who was considered at one time as the last of the real mass leaders in the state has not been clear, although it seems to have begun after Yeddyurappa attempted to field his younger son B Y Vijayendra in the state polls for the first time — ostensibly without official clearance from the party’s command structure.

Read | Karnataka exit poll predictions: BJP single largest party in hung house, JD(S) may be kingmaker

Following the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the star attraction on the BJP’s campaign firmament on May 1, the party’s CM candidate was relegated to the sidelines. Despite having twice travelled the length and breadth of Karnataka in the months preceding the elections to drum up support for the BJP — including a 75-day Parivartan Yatra from November 2017 to January 2018 across the 224 Assembly constituencies — Yeddyurappa, 75, was absent in the final stages of the BJP’s campaign.

The BJP insisted that this was only on account of logistical and strategic issues, with the party trying to maximise its outreach to voters by sending its main campaigners in different directions. However, there is a general sense that one of the reasons Yeddyurappa was sidelined was the BJP calculation that it should rely more on the clean image and widespread popularity of Modi than on Yeddyurappa, who has a chequered history and was prosecuted by the CBI for corruption. He was cleared, but on technical grounds, just before he was made the BJP’s CM face.

The apparent sidelining also indicated an admission by the BJP that he was not bringing in the kind of support it was expecting from the dominant Lingayat community he belongs to, especially after the Congress played its own Lingayat card by recommending for them the status of a minority religion.

BJP cadre have indicated that another reason Yeddyurappa moved out of the spotlight was the party opening up channels with the JD(S) for a tacit understanding, to be prepared for the eventuality of a hung Assembly. There is bad blood between Yeddyurappa and the JD(S) since the latter, as coalition partner of the BJP, denied him the chance to be CM in 2007.

A former rice mill clerk, Yeddyurappa rose through the ranks of the RSS and BJP by leading mass struggles. In his home district of Shimoga he is best known for a padayatra he undertook to Bengaluru at the beginning of his career in the 1970s to demand land rights for hundreds of tribals living on government land around his Shikaripura constituency.

Yeddyurappa remains confident that he will return as CM come the Tuesday results. He has even announced a date for his swearing-in: May 17. READ MORE HERE

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App