Karnataka election results 2018: Siddaramaiah leads in Badami, stares at defeat in Chamundeshwari

Tuesday, May 15, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2018 11:23:02 am
Karnataka election results 2018: Siddaramaiah leading by just in Badami, trailing in Chamundeshwari Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah showing his ink-stained finger after voting in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018, at Hundi village in Mysore on Saturday. (PTI file photo)
Incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress was leading in Badami but struggling in Chamundeshwari nearly three hours into counting of votes on Tuesday for the Karnataka assembly elections held on May 12.

Contesting against BJP’s B Sriramulu in Badami, Siddaramaiah is currently leading by over 3,000 votes. The Badami seat, which comes under Bagalkot district, was won by Congress’ Chimmanakatti Balappa Bhimappa in 2013. He defeated JD(S) candidate Mahantesh Mamadapur by about 5,000 votes. The BJP stood third, winning 21.79 per cent of the vote share.

In Chamundeshwari, meanwhile, the Congress veteran was trailing, with the margin steadily widening, latest at 18,000 votes, against G T Deve Gowda, a former minister solidly backed by JD(S) leaders H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy.

Siddaramaiah had given up his own seat, Varuna, for his son Yathindra who is leading by 10,000 votes. The incumbent Karnataka CM has already stated that this was his last elections and he won’t be fighting polls henceforth. “This will be my last election,” the Congress leader told reporters in Chamundeshwari on Sunday.

Siddaramaiah also said it was fine by him if the party decided to opt for a Dalit chief minister. “It is fine if the party decides to have a Dalit chief minister,” he said.

