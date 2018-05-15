Karnataka Election Results 2018 reactions LIVE Updates: All options open, says Cong’s Ashok Gehlot on allying with JD(S)

Trends have started pouring in for the Karnataka Assembly election results 2018. The election is being seen as crucial for the Congress as the state is one of its last strongholds. It remains to be seen whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah’s poll strategies will end the Congress reign in the state. The election is also being seen as a litmus test for Congress president Rahul Gandhi who has lost a string of elections in recent past. If the party wins, incumbent chief minister Siddaramaiah is likely to retain his post but had declared Sunday that it is “fine by him” if the party selects a Dalit chief minister. He also said that this would be his last election. Six of the eight exit polls had predicted that the BJP would get the maximum number of seats while seven of the exit polls had predicted a hung Assembly. All of the exit polls, however, had predicted that the JD(S) would be kingmaker.
Live Blog
Follow LIVE Updates of all political reactions to the trends and results in Karnataka Election Results 2018 here:
Karnataka Election Results 2018: Voting was held for 222 of the 224 Assembly constituencies in the state on May 12. The elections saw an aggressive campaign by political parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held no less than 22 rallies in the state while UPA chairperson president Sonia Gandhi held her first election rally after a gap of two years. Even on May 11, the last day of the campaigning, BJP,, held as many as 40 rallies across the state, led by some of the biggest names in the party, while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in New Delhi where he targeted the saffron party, saying the BJP is in "panic mode". The two parties also went all out to woo the Lingyat community, which form 17 per cent of the population and seen as an important vote bank in the state. Fearing tension, the Bengaluru City Police deployed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the state capital ahead of the May 12.
Highlights
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra also reacts to reports of Congress making attempts to align with the JD(S). Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "Senior party leaders will decide on this, but we are confident and hope to form government on our own." Yathindra is a Congress candidate from Varuna. (Image: ANI/Twitter)
It is not just Yeddyurappa who is offering prayers before the results are out. A 'havan' is being performed by Congress workers outside the AICC office in New Delhi, ahead of counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections.
Speaking on the trends seen in the election results early in the morning, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot acknowledged that the party could align with the JD(S) to form a government. "These are initial trends, we hope Congress will form the government in Karnataka and are confident of it, but yes all options (allying with JDS) are open," Gehlot told news agency ANI.
BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa offered prayers at a temple in Bengaluru earlier this morning ahead of the poll results.
Hello. Welcome to out LIVE blog. Trends in the Karnataka Assembly election results 2018 are underway. The polls saw an aggressive election campaign in the state between the BJP and the Congress. Follow our LIVE blog to know what political leaders are saying as trends start pouring in.