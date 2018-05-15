Karnataka Election Results 2018 reactions LIVE Updates: All options open, says Cong’s Ashok Gehlot on allying with JD(S)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (L) and BJP candidate BS Yeddyurappa (R) (Illustrations: Debdut Mukhopadhyay) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (L) and BJP candidate BS Yeddyurappa (R) (Illustrations: Debdut Mukhopadhyay)

Trends have started pouring in for the Karnataka Assembly election results 2018. The election is being seen as crucial for the Congress as the state is one of its last strongholds. It remains to be seen whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah’s poll strategies will end the Congress reign in the state. The election is also being seen as a litmus test for Congress president Rahul Gandhi who has lost a string of elections in recent past. If the party wins, incumbent chief minister Siddaramaiah is likely to retain his post but had declared Sunday that it is “fine by him” if the party selects a Dalit chief minister. He also said that this would be his last election. Six of the eight exit polls had predicted that the BJP would get the maximum number of seats while seven of the exit polls had predicted a hung Assembly. All of the exit polls, however, had predicted that the JD(S) would be kingmaker.