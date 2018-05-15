Karnataka results 2018: PM Modi, Amit Shah thank people of Karnataka, ‘karyakartas’

Karnataka Election results 2018: “This mandate clearly reflects that Karnataka has rejected Congress’s corruption, dynastic politics and divisive casteism,” said Shah in a tweet. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar/representational) Karnataka Election results 2018: “This mandate clearly reflects that Karnataka has rejected Congress’s corruption, dynastic politics and divisive casteism,” said Shah in a tweet. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar/representational)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the people of Karnataka for “making BJP the single largest party” in the state and also expressed gratitude towards the Karyakartas (party workers in the state) for their hard work. The prime minister posted a message on Twitter, thanking them for supporting BJP’s development agenda.

I thank my sisters and brothers of Karnataka for steadfastly supporting the BJP’s development agenda and making BJP the single largest party in the state. I salute the stupendous work of @BJP4Karnataka Karyakartas who toiled round the clock and worked for the party. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2018

The polls results for Karnataka Assembly elections — which took place on May 12 — came Tuesday. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with over 100 seats in its kitty. However, there was a twist in the tale when the Congress sought to lend its support to JD(S) in its desperate bid to keep the BJP out of power. According to the latest figures, the BJP has won 88 seats, the ruling Congress had won 66 seats while JD(S) has romped home in 34 seats.

I congratulate each & every Karyakarta of @BJP4Karnataka unit and Shri B S Yeddyurappa ji for their relentless efforts. Like rest of the nation, the great land of Karnataka has shown their unwavering trust in PM @narendramodi’s clean, transparent and pro-development governance. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 15, 2018

BJP president Amit Shah also thanked the Karnataka electorate for showing their “unwavering trust” in Prime Minister Modi’s “clean, transparent and pro-development governance”. He posted on Twitter today, saying : “..This mandate clearly reflects that Karnataka has rejected Congress’s corruption, dynastic politics and divisive casteism”.

I thank people of Karnataka for voting BJP as the single largest party. This mandate clearly reflects that Karnataka has rejected Congress’s corruption, dynastic politics and divisive casteism. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 15, 2018

