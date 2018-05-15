Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
LIVE UPDATES

People have rejected Siddaramiah govt: BS Yeddyurappa

Reacting to the Congress approaching Janata Dal Secular for an alliance, Yeddyurappa said they are trying hard to grab power even after the defeat.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2018 4:27:22 pm
karnataka election results 2018, karnataka elections bjp, karnataka bjp cm candidate, bs yeddyurappa, bjp in karnataka, bjp press conference Karnataka Election Results 2018: BS Yeddyurappa holding a press Conference. “We will consult with our national leadership and president Amit shah and take the next step,” he said.

Hailing BJP’s victory in Karnataka, BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa on Tuesday said that people of the state have rejected Siddaramaiah government. “People of Karnataka have defeated Congress. They have rejected Congress and that is why Siddaramaiah has lost in his own constituency. They have given a mandate for Congress mukt Karnataka,” said Yeddyurappa in a press conference after the results were out.

Reacting to the Congress approaching Janata Dal Secular for an alliance, Yeddyurappa said they are trying hard to grab power even after the defeat. “We will consult with our national leadership and president Amit shah and take the next step,” he said.

“Congress is trying to form a government with the help of the JD(S) through the back door.” he said at a press conference.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
KARNATAKA CONSTITUENCIES LIST 2018
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now