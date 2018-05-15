People have rejected Siddaramiah govt: BS Yeddyurappa

Karnataka Election Results 2018: BS Yeddyurappa holding a press Conference. “We will consult with our national leadership and president Amit shah and take the next step,” he said. Karnataka Election Results 2018: BS Yeddyurappa holding a press Conference. “We will consult with our national leadership and president Amit shah and take the next step,” he said.

Hailing BJP’s victory in Karnataka, BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa on Tuesday said that people of the state have rejected Siddaramaiah government. “People of Karnataka have defeated Congress. They have rejected Congress and that is why Siddaramaiah has lost in his own constituency. They have given a mandate for Congress mukt Karnataka,” said Yeddyurappa in a press conference after the results were out.

Reacting to the Congress approaching Janata Dal Secular for an alliance, Yeddyurappa said they are trying hard to grab power even after the defeat. “We will consult with our national leadership and president Amit shah and take the next step,” he said.

“Congress is trying to form a government with the help of the JD(S) through the back door.” he said at a press conference.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd