Karnataka Election Results 2018 LIVE: Siddaramaiah, Yeddyurappa fate hangs in balance as counting begins

Karnataka Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Counting of votes for 222 of the 224 Assembly seats began at 8 am this morning. The first hour will see postal ballots being counted following which EVMs of polling stations will be opened. Two of the seats RR Nagar and Jayanagar will see elections on May 28. The three-way contest will see a fight between the incumbent Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, the BJP which has projected BS Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate and the JD(S) which is likely to emerge as the kingmaker should the result end in a hung assembly. Voting, which took place on May 12, saw Karnataka’s highest voter turnout (72.13 per cent) since the 1952 Assembly elections. Counting of votes will be held across 38 centres in 33 districts of the state.
Highlights
As you follow our LIVE blog for the latest Karnataka Assembly election results, we would like to remind you that the numbers showcased until at least post noon will be leads and not wins. Confirmed results will be out only after the Election Commission declares it.
We will get the first trends of the Karnataka Assembly Election results only after 8.30 am as the first votes to be counted are postal ballots. Moreover the results that come in in the first few minutes are not released by the Election Commission.
As counting begins for the high-stake elections, 11,000 police personnel, one company of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and at least 20 companies of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) are deployed across Bengaluru. There are about 50,000 policemen stationed across the state. Postal ballots will be opened first, after which counting of EVMs will begin.
In 37 of 222 seats, the congress is leading in 20 while the BJP is leading in 10. The JD(S) is leading in 8. These are postal ballot votes in the first ten minutes. These numbers will change real-time.
Counting of votes has begun in the Karnataka Assembly elections. The first hour will be for postal ballots following which EVMs will be opened. It is expected that counting will take a little longer this time given that there are VVPATs as well.
Siddaramaiah, a backward caste Kuruba leader, hopes to extend his tenure as chief minister. Optimistic that the Congress will return to power in Karnataka, the incumbent CM has exuded confidence in the people to vote back a "liberal, progressive, peaceful and compassionate" government. In the last five years, his social schemes have helped him emerge as a popular leader among minorities and backward sections of society. Contesting from two seats, Badami and Chamudeshwari, Siddaramaiah is sure he'll win both seats and become the first CM since 1985 to be voted back to power in Karnataka.
On Saturday, as voting ended in Karnataka, at least six of eight major exit polls aired by national television channels, predicted that the BJP would get the largest number of seats in the new Karnataka assembly. Seven polls predicted a hung assembly, with neither the BJP nor the Congress getting to the simple majority mark of 112 seats. All these polls suggested that the JD(S) would be kingmaker, with the party predicted to get between 20 and 40 seats. Read more about it here.
Early this morning, Sriramulu who is hopeful of defeating Siddaramaiah was spotted in the Badami constituency. He will soon head to Chitradurga, the other constituency from where he is contesting.
BS Yeddyurappa is considered the “most secular” leader among all BJP leaders in Karnataka, and is not known to generally indulge in the politics of polarisation that the BJP has come to adopt — a serious grievance nursed against him by hardcore Hindutva cadre during his tenure as Chief Minister in 2008-11. Yeddyurappa, in fact, reached out extensively to minorities and other communities through social welfare and other programmes as CM, ensuring he wasn’t known merely as a powerful Lingayat leader. Will he emerge as chief minister? Read more about him here.
Majority of the exit polls on Saturday predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka and that the BJP would win the largest number of seats. Two of the eight major polls indicated a Congress majority. All the polls suggested that JD(S) would be kingmaker, winning between 20-40 seats. These predictions were made for 222 of the 224 seats — voting is deferred in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Jayanagar seat. Will these predictions come true, or will the Congress be able to repeat its 2013 performance and stay in power?
In the voting across 222 of the 224 Assembly constituencies, Karnataka recorded a 72.15 per cent voter turnout, its highest since the 1952 Assembly elections. What does this mean for the incumbent government? Is there an anti-incumbency vote or is it an endorsement of the Siddaramaiah-led government? Follow our live blog as we get you updates by the minute.The 2013 Assembly polls had recorded a turnout of 71.45 per cent, which was the highest in the last six Assembly elections. It was 65 per cent in 2008 and 2004, 69 per cent in the 1989 and 1994 and 69 per cent in the 1990 elections.