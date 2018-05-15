Karnataka Election Results 2018 LIVE: Siddaramaiah, Yeddyurappa fate hangs in balance as counting begins

Karnataka Election Poll Results 2018: Will Siddaramaiah be able to retain Congress’s last stronghold or will Yeddyurappa win the state for the BJP? Follow LIVE Updates below. Karnataka Election Poll Results 2018: Will Siddaramaiah be able to retain Congress’s last stronghold or will Yeddyurappa win the state for the BJP? Follow LIVE Updates below.

Karnataka Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Counting of votes for 222 of the 224 Assembly seats began at 8 am this morning. The first hour will see postal ballots being counted following which EVMs of polling stations will be opened. Two of the seats RR Nagar and Jayanagar will see elections on May 28. The three-way contest will see a fight between the incumbent Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, the BJP which has projected BS Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate and the JD(S) which is likely to emerge as the kingmaker should the result end in a hung assembly. Voting, which took place on May 12, saw Karnataka’s highest voter turnout (72.13 per cent) since the 1952 Assembly elections. Counting of votes will be held across 38 centres in 33 districts of the state.

