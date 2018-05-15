Karnataka mandate: The four options before Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala 

Karnataka Elections 2018 Results: Both the parties will meet Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala to stake the claim this evening. Karnataka Elections 2018 Results: Both the parties will meet Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala to stake the claim this evening.

The suspense over the formation of government continues in Karnataka with the Janata Dal-Secular accepting Congress’ offer of alliance. As per the latest trends, the BJP is just short of halfway mark that is 112 seats in 224-Assembly. Taking a cue from the Goa results, the Congress offered unconditional support to the JD(S) and agreed to even allow HD Kumaraswamy to become the chief minister.

Both the parties will meet Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala to stake the claim this evening. The BJP, on the other hand, is still considering options. As per constitutional provision, the governor invites the single largest party, in this case the BJP, in the case of a fractured mandate.

As per the Sarkaria Commission recommendations, which were affirmed by a Constitution Bench of the SC in Rameshwar Prasad v Union of India in 2005, here are the option for the governor in case of a fractured mandate:

1. The governor can invite an alliance of parties that was formed prior to the elections.

2. The governor can invite the single largest party which stakes a claim to form the government with the support of others, including independents.

3. The governor can invite a post-electoral coalition of parties, with all the partners in the coalition joining the government.

4. The governor can invite a post-electoral alliance of parties, with some of the parties in the alliance forming a government and the remaining parties, including independents, supporting the government from outside.

In the Goa elections last year, the BJP got lesser seats than the Congress, which emerged as the single largest party. However, they approached the governor first. The governor did not consult the Congress and gave BJP the green signal. The Congress in Karnataka is doing the same.

