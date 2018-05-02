Karnataka elections LIVE Updates: Can BJP make a comeback in urban seat Mangalore South?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at an election campaign in Mysuru. (File) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at an election campaign in Mysuru. (File)

As part of its continuing coverage of the Karnataka Assembly elections, today IndianExpress.com travels to the urban constituency of Mangalore South in Dakshina Kannada district to speak to potential voters, candidates and gauge the mood on the ground.

The Mangalore South constituency is represented by Congress MLA JR Lobo, who secured over 50 per cent of the votes in the 2013 Assembly elections over BJP candidate N Yogish Bhat. It was a huge win for the Congress considering the fact that the seat had been held, even pre-delimitation, by the BJP since 1994. In fact, the last time Congress won prior to 2013 was in 1989. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, however, BJP was able to reverse the loss of votes, tossing Mangaluru into the party’s kitty.