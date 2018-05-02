Karnataka elections LIVE Updates: Can BJP make a comeback in urban seat Mangalore South?

As part of its continuing coverage of the Karnataka Assembly elections, today IndianExpress.com travels to the urban constituency of Mangalore South in Dakshina Kannada district to speak to potential voters, candidates and gauge the mood on the ground.
The Mangalore South constituency is represented by Congress MLA JR Lobo, who secured over 50 per cent of the votes in the 2013 Assembly elections over BJP candidate N Yogish Bhat. It was a huge win for the Congress considering the fact that the seat had been held, even pre-delimitation, by the BJP since 1994. In fact, the last time Congress won prior to 2013 was in 1989. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, however, BJP was able to reverse the loss of votes, tossing Mangaluru into the party’s kitty.
Demographics of Mangalore South constituency
Explaining the demographics of Mangalore South constituency, a local journalist, who has covered Mangalore extensively, said out of 2.26 lakh voters, Christians, mainly Catholics, comprise 48,900 voters, Muslims number up to 57,400 and the rest are Hindu voters. An influential Hindu section is the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin community. Mangalore South is an urban seat and forms the maximum part of Mangalore city. Traders, bank employees, businessman and daily wagers form the main voters of the constituency.
The Mangalore South seat had been a BJP stronghold since 1994, but was wrested by Congress in the 2013 elections. The CPM also has some influence in the area. In the 2013 assembly elections, a substantial section of the hardcore worker base of BJP went against the party because of corruption allegations and change of chief ministers. Anti-incumbency crept in Mangalore South just like other areas of the state, the local journalist, who requested anonymity, said.
Here is a roundup of what happened in the 2013 assembly elections. Congress' JR Lobo won the Mangalore South constituency by 12, 275 votes. Lobo got 67,829 votes, while his nearest rival, BJP's Yogish Bhat, received 55,554 votes. In terms of vote share, the Congress candidate received 51.26 per cent of votes, while Bhat got 41.99 per cent. CPM, which has some influence in the are, came a distant third, with its candidate Vasanth Achari getting only 3,016 votes. However, the Mangalore South constituency saw 66.72 per cent turnout while the whole state saw 71.29 per cent voters exercising their franchise.
Mangalore South is one of the three constituencies that represent Mangalore - others being Mangalore and Mangalore City North. Mangalore South is part of Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency.
A largely urban seat, Mangalore South has a vast Christian population and sizeable Hindu as well as Muslim voters, giving it a diverse demographic look. JR Lobo is once again the Congress candidate while the BJP has given the ticket to D Vedavyasa Kamath. Once a BJP leader and now expelled from the party, Sreekar Prabhu is contesting as an Independent. The CPI(M), which has some influence in the area, is also in the fray.