War of words between BJP-Siddaramaiah over Karnataka CM’s ‘imports’ remark

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday mocked at the state BJP unit, while calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath “North Indian imports” in the May 12 election campaign. He claimed that the saffron party had no presence in the state and that is why it was ‘importing’ leaders from outside. He also took a jibe at B S Yeddyurappa, BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, saying that he has been reduced to a “dummy”.

“@BJP4Karnataka by waiting for North Indian imports like PM Modi, UPCM Adityanath is admitting they have no leaders in the state. They have reduced their CM face @BSYBJP to a dummy,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

He said that it is a battle between him and Yeddyurappa, and that the prime minister will come and go. He said the saffron party already knows who is winning the May 12 assembly polls.

However, the Karnataka CM faced backlash as BJP accused him of creating a regional divide. In reaction to Siddaramaiah’s “imports” comment, the BJP said his statement is “disgusting”. The BJP, on Twitter said that it understands Siddaramaiah’s anxiety of being “rejected” by his constituents.

“Imports? How much low can you stoop Mr. CM? Your attempt at North-South divide is disgusting. But we understand your anxiety. While you are rejected by your own constituents, PM Modi has a pan India appeal. It’s time you learn a thing or “two about leadership when he’s here,” BJP said.

The BJP asked Siddaramaiah what he had to say about occupants of 10, Janpath. The BJP was referring to Sonia Gandhi, indirectly.

“Well, speaking of imports, what do you have to say about the occupants of 10 JP? We can understand your frustration & desperation Mr.CM. When you realize PM Modi is more popular than you are even in your own Chamundeshwari, these kind of outbursts are natural,” the BJP tweeted.

The BJP also targeted Karnataka Congress in-charge K C Venugopal by tweeting, “Now, we think it is time we teach CM definition of ‘Import’: bring (goods or services) into a country from abroad.”

“For ex: when you get Italian toiletries for your Bengaluru bathroom, it’s import. Not ‘Import’: When you get rape accused KC Venu from Kerala as Karnataka Incharge,” it tweeted.

Venugopal, who had allegedly sexually assaulted the prime accused in the solar panel scam case Saritha Nair in Kerala, had earlier dismissed the charge, saying he was in public life for the last 40 years and that there was no black spot in his political career.

