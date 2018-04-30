TDP protests over special category status to Andhra, CM Naidu accuses PM Modi of reneging on 2014 poll promises

After playing the videos of PM Modi’s April 30, 2014 address here, Naidu accused him and the BJP of reneging on the promises made to the state during that time. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/File) After playing the videos of PM Modi’s April 30, 2014 address here, Naidu accused him and the BJP of reneging on the promises made to the state during that time. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran/File)

The ruling Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh on Monday held a massive public meeting at Tirupati to highlight the ‘failure’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fulfilling the promises he made to the people of the state four years ago, just before the 2014 elections.

On Monday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressed the public meeting at the same venue where PM Modi gave his speech during the run-up to 2014 general elections. After playing the videos of PM Modi’s April 30, 2014 address here, Naidu accused him and the BJP of reneging on the promises made to the state during that time.

“Four years ago on April 30, 2014, Narendra Modi as Prime Ministerial candidate during 2014 general elections made several promises to 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh including according Special Category Status to the state,” Naidu said, addressing the crowd at the meeting named — “Nammaka Droham–Kutra Rajakeeyalapai Dharma Porata Bahiranga Sabha” (Fight against Betrayal and Collusion Politics).

“We have been relentlessly fighting against the centre for the rights of people of Andhra Pradesh. We rightfully demand that the Centre fulfil the assurances made in Rajya Sabha including Special Category Status and provisions of AP Reorganisation Act,” the CM said.

TDP General Secretary and IT Minister, Lokesh Naidu said that the BJP did injustice to AP by denying it Special Category Status (SCS), but accorded SCS to other states. “BJP doesn’t have any strength in AP. BJP can’t even win one sarpanch seat. Instead of helping Andhra Pradesh, BJP is indulging in low-grade politics. It is colluding with Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, who has to appear in CBI court every Friday in corruption cases,’’ Lokesh said.

CM Naidu demanded to know if it was wrong to ask Narendra Modi to fulfill his promises. “Narendra Modi promised to help AP build its capital better than Delhi. But he gave only Rs 1,500 crores to Amaravati while Rs 2,500 crore is given to build a statue of Sardar Patel statue in Gujarat. Narendra Modi appealed to voters in 2014 whether they want ‘Swarna Andhra’ or ‘Scam Andhra’ but today he is colluding with a tainted party,” Naidu said, hinting at a BJP-YSRCP tie-up ahead of the 2019 elections.

Several ministers, party MLAs, MPs attended the public meeting. “The centre promised special funds to backward districts on the lines of Bundelkhand. But, they gave only 350 crore rupees per year. Those funds too were taken back after crediting our account, hurting our self-respect. Development should also reach Andhra Pradesh. Modi announced bullet train for Mumbai – Ahmedabad, Rs 30-40 thousand crores development fund for Bengaluru and Mumbai suburban trains, and more funds for Gujarat.

“I am questioning the centre if we are we not eligible for development? The centre is giving funds to Dholera city in Gujarat which already has Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Don’t we need a capital city like other states? We are also part of this country, we are also paying taxes,” said Naidu.

The Andhra CM also gave a call for defeating BJP in the upcoming Karnataka elections. Attacking the saffron party, Naidu said: “I am appealing to all Telugu people in Karnataka to defeat the BJP resorting to collusion politics and conspiracies in Karnataka elections. BJP government is not in a position to do justice to SC/ST. Atrocities on women, Kathua rape on a minority Muslim girl and UP rape incidents are a signal for what? Instead of concentrating on conspiring against us, BJP government should concentrate on development.”

“Ultimately justice will win. There will be no compromise on achieving our rights. We will win 25 out of 25 MP seats and decide the next prime minister,” he said.

