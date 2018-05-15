Karnataka assembly election results 2018: Full list of winners

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 polling was held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly as elections in two constituencies, Jayanagara and Rajrajeshwari were countermanded. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 polling was held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly as elections in two constituencies, Jayanagara and Rajrajeshwari were countermanded. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Karnataka assembly election results were announced on May 15. The chief minister Siddaramaiah led Congress party trailed with 72 seats as former CM BS Yeddyurappa led BJP swept away 110 seats. The saffron party contested the 2018 state assembly polls independently against the Siddaramaiah government. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda led JD (S) was confined to 37 seats.

List of winning candidates in 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls:

Name of the party, candidate and constituency:

Sullia: Angara S (BJP) Mudigere: M P Kumaraswamy (BJP) Nargund: Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil (BJP) Shimoga Rural: K B Ashoka Naik (BJP) Virajpet: K G Bopaiah (BJP) Shirahatti: Ramappa Sobeppa Lamani (BJP) Sandur: E Tukaram (Indian National Congress) Moodabidri: Umantha A Kotiyan (BJP) Kanakagiri: Basavaraj Durugappa Dadesugur (BJP) Jagalur: S V Ramachandra (BJP) Shiggaon: Basavaraj Bommai Devanagere North: S A Ravindranath

