Karnataka Exit Poll 2018 LIVE UPDATES: India Today predicts 106-118 seats for Congress, Republic TV predicts 95-114 seats for BJP

Karnataka Exit Poll 2018: Polling is being held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly as elections in two constituencies, Jayanagara and Rajrajeshwari were countermanded.

Karnataka Election 2018 Exit Poll Live: The people of Karnataka on Saturday exercised their right to vote to choose the government which will be there in the state for the next five years. Will Siddaramaiah retain his position as the chief minister or will BS Yeddyurappa replace him to govern Karnataka? The answer to this question will be formally announced on May 15 when the counting of votes of the Karnataka assembly elections takes place.

Polling was being held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly as elections in two constituencies were been countermanded—in Jayanagara, following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar—and in Rajrajeshwari Nagar after the Election Commission said there is “definite inference” to suggest that efforts were made to induce voters.

However, before the results are formally announced by the Election Commission, various agencies will be conducting exit polls, predicting the results. Various news channels along with other agencies conduct exit polls. Some of the popular ones are News24 with Chanakya exit poll, India Today exit poll and C-group exit poll.

