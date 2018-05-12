Follow Us:
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Karnataka elections
  • Karnataka Exit Poll 2018 LIVE UPDATES: India Today predicts 106-118 seats for Congress, Republic TV predicts 95-114 seats for BJP
Karnataka Exit Poll 2018 LIVE UPDATES: India Today predicts 106-118 seats for Congress, Republic TV predicts 95-114 seats for BJP

Karnataka Exit Poll 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The assembly elections in Karnataka are being seen as a precursor to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress will be aiming to replicate its 2013 performance while the BJP will be hoping to recover lost ground.

Polling is being held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly as elections in two constituencies, Jayanagara and Rajrajeshwari were countermanded.

Karnataka Election 2018 Exit Poll Live: The people of Karnataka on Saturday exercised their right to vote to choose the government which will be there in the state for the next five years. Will Siddaramaiah retain his position as the chief minister or will BS Yeddyurappa replace him to govern Karnataka? The answer to this question will be formally announced on May 15 when the counting of votes of the Karnataka assembly elections takes place.

Polling was being held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly as elections in two constituencies were been countermanded—in Jayanagara, following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar—and in Rajrajeshwari Nagar after the Election Commission said there is “definite inference” to suggest that efforts were made to induce voters.

However, before the results are formally announced by the Election Commission, various agencies will be conducting exit polls, predicting the results. Various news channels along with other agencies conduct exit polls. Some of the popular ones are News24 with Chanakya exit poll, India Today exit poll and C-group exit poll.

    19:02 (IST) 12 May 2018
    Newsx-CNX exit poll predicts 102-106 seats for BJP

    Newsx-CNX exit poll predicts 102-106 seats for BJP, 72-75 seats for Congress, 35-38 seats for JDS and 3-6 seats for others

    18:57 (IST) 12 May 2018
    ABP C-Voter exit poll predicts 97-109 seats for BJP

    ABP C-Voter exit poll predicts97-109 seats for BJP, 87-99 seats for Congress and 21-30 seats for JDS.

    18:54 (IST) 12 May 2018
    ABP exit poll predicts 97-109 seats for BJP

    ABP exit poll predicts 97-109 seats for BJP (41% vote share), 87-99 seats for Congress (39% vote share) and 21-30 seats for JDS (17% vote share). 

    18:48 (IST) 12 May 2018
    Republic TV exit poll predicts 95-114 seats for BJP

    Republic TV-Jan ki Baat exit poll predicts 95-114 seats for BJP, 73-82 seats for Congress, 32-43 seats for JDS and 2-3 seats for Others. 

    18:45 (IST) 12 May 2018

    India Today exit poll, which took a sample size of 51,510, suggests that Congress party is emerging as the single-largest party in Karnataka. 

    18:44 (IST) 12 May 2018
    Suvarna's exit poll predicts 106 to 118 seats for Congress

    Local Kannada channel, Suvarna's exit poll predicts 106 to 118 seats for Congress; 79-92 seats for BJP;  22-30 seats for JD (S) and 1-4 seats for others. 

    18:41 (IST) 12 May 2018

    Both Times Now and India Today exit polls have so far predicted that Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka. Both have predicted over 100 seats for the Rahul Gandhi-led party. The halfway mark in the assembly is 112 seats.

    18:34 (IST) 12 May 2018
    Times Now-VMR exit poll predicts 90-103 seats for Congress

    Times Now-VMR exit poll predicts 90-103 seats for Congress, 80-93 for BJP,  30-39 seats for JD (S) and 2-4 seats for others.

    18:32 (IST) 12 May 2018
    India Today-Axis My India predicts 106-118 seats for Congress

    22-30 to 30 for JD(S), 1-4 seats for Others, 79-92 seats for BJP and 106-118 seats for Congress, predicts India Today exit poll. 

    18:01 (IST) 12 May 2018
    Congress to emerge as single largest party, JDS-BSP to be kingmaker, predicted an opinion poll

    According to an opinion poll, Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka.  An India Today Group-Karvy Insights opinion poll had last month predicted a hung Assembly in Karnataka. The Congress, which had secured 37 per cent vote in 2013 to win 122 seats, is likely to retain its vote share but it will win less number of seats, predicted the opinion poll. The Congress was projected to win 90-101 seats with the same vote percentage.  READ MORE 

    17:58 (IST) 12 May 2018

    Welcome to our live blog. Though the formal announcement of the results of the Karnataka assembly elections being held today will be announced on May 15, various exit polls will give us an idea as to whether Congress will retain its supremacy in the state or will BJP come to power. Meanwhile, a total of 64.35 per cent of voter turnout has been recorded till 5 pm in the state

    Among the major national parties contesting the elections are Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Janata Dal and Janata Dal (Secular). However, satraps like Coorg National Council, Kannad Chalavali Vatal Paksha, Karnataka Congress Party, Karnataka Kranti Ranga and Karnataka Vikas Party are influential among their respective castes.

    The assembly polls in Karnataka are being seen as a precursor to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress will be aiming to replicate its 2013 performance when it had won 120 seats in the House — while the BJP will be hoping to recover lost ground. The JD(S) may play kingmaker in the event of a hung Assembly.

