Karnataka Exit Poll 2018 LIVE UPDATES: India Today predicts 106-118 seats for Congress, Republic TV predicts 95-114 seats for BJP

Karnataka Election 2018 Exit Poll Live: The people of Karnataka on Saturday exercised their right to vote to choose the government which will be there in the state for the next five years. Will Siddaramaiah retain his position as the chief minister or will BS Yeddyurappa replace him to govern Karnataka? The answer to this question will be formally announced on May 15 when the counting of votes of the Karnataka assembly elections takes place.
Polling was being held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly as elections in two constituencies were been countermanded—in Jayanagara, following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar—and in Rajrajeshwari Nagar after the Election Commission said there is “definite inference” to suggest that efforts were made to induce voters.
Follow Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES
However, before the results are formally announced by the Election Commission, various agencies will be conducting exit polls, predicting the results. Various news channels along with other agencies conduct exit polls. Some of the popular ones are News24 with Chanakya exit poll, India Today exit poll and C-group exit poll.
READ | Exit polls 2018 on Karnataka Assembly elections: Watch after 6 pm
Highlights
Newsx-CNX exit poll predicts 102-106 seats for BJP, 72-75 seats for Congress, 35-38 seats for JDS and 3-6 seats for others
ABP C-Voter exit poll predicts97-109 seats for BJP, 87-99 seats for Congress and 21-30 seats for JDS.
ABP exit poll predicts 97-109 seats for BJP (41% vote share), 87-99 seats for Congress (39% vote share) and 21-30 seats for JDS (17% vote share).
Republic TV-Jan ki Baat exit poll predicts 95-114 seats for BJP, 73-82 seats for Congress, 32-43 seats for JDS and 2-3 seats for Others.
India Today exit poll, which took a sample size of 51,510, suggests that Congress party is emerging as the single-largest party in Karnataka.
Local Kannada channel, Suvarna's exit poll predicts 106 to 118 seats for Congress; 79-92 seats for BJP; 22-30 seats for JD (S) and 1-4 seats for others.
Both Times Now and India Today exit polls have so far predicted that Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka. Both have predicted over 100 seats for the Rahul Gandhi-led party. The halfway mark in the assembly is 112 seats.
Times Now-VMR exit poll predicts 90-103 seats for Congress, 80-93 for BJP, 30-39 seats for JD (S) and 2-4 seats for others.
22-30 to 30 for JD(S), 1-4 seats for Others, 79-92 seats for BJP and 106-118 seats for Congress, predicts India Today exit poll.
According to an opinion poll, Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka. An India Today Group-Karvy Insights opinion poll had last month predicted a hung Assembly in Karnataka. The Congress, which had secured 37 per cent vote in 2013 to win 122 seats, is likely to retain its vote share but it will win less number of seats, predicted the opinion poll. The Congress was projected to win 90-101 seats with the same vote percentage. READ MORE
Welcome to our live blog. Though the formal announcement of the results of the Karnataka assembly elections being held today will be announced on May 15, various exit polls will give us an idea as to whether Congress will retain its supremacy in the state or will BJP come to power. Meanwhile, a total of 64.35 per cent of voter turnout has been recorded till 5 pm in the state