Karnataka development a morale booster, we gave befitting reply to BJP: Congress

Congress workers celebrate in Pune on Saturday. (Express Photo by Sandip Daundkar) Congress workers celebrate in Pune on Saturday. (Express Photo by Sandip Daundkar)

MOMENTS after Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B S Yeddyuruppa resigned from his post, the Congress’ rank and file across Maharashtra started celebrating, even as they described the political development in the neighbouring state as the “dawn of a new era for a resurgent Congress”. Senior leaders of the party said the development will infuse new energy among party workers, who had remained mere spectators as the BJP won successive assembly elections across the country. “It is a major morale booster for the Congress. In Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, the Congress couldn’t do anything despite winning the maximum number of seats, as the BJP managed to grab power. But in Karnataka, the party has given a befitting reply to the BJP,” said Pune Congress’ spokesperson Ramesh Iyer.

In Pune, party members celebrated at the Congress Bhavan, while the BJP headquarters on Shirole Road wore a deserted look, though the party had made preparations for celebrations, in anticipation of Yeddyuruppa winning the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly. Congress leaders said the development will go a long way in turning around the fortunes of the Congress in states that are going to polls later this year: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. “The development in Karnataka bodes well for the Congress… the party will be pumped up as it faces elections in key states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh,” said Iyer.

State Congress chief Ashok Chavan said, “The right moves, right planning and a proper strategy have helped the Congress-JD (S) steal a march over the BJP. The BJP did everything to subvert the Constitution, but the Supreme Court stopped it in its tracks”. “It’s a significant development for the party in view of the several adversities it has faced in recent times,” added Chavan. Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said it was “neither a defeat for the BJP nor a victory for the Congress, it was a victory for our democracy”. “The credit for it goes to the Supreme Court, which did not allow subversion of the Constitution,” he said.

Chavan said the Karnataka development meant a lot for the Congress as the BJP “was trying to trample upon all democratic norms”. “The BJP’s desperation to grab power was on display once again. The party did it in Goa and other northeastern states. It tried to play the same game in Karnataka but the Supreme Court put it in its place,” he said. NCP city chief Vandana Chavan said, “Both the Supreme Court and MLAs of Karnataka deserve accolades for keeping our democracy alive. The Supreme Court halted the BJP’s bid to subvert the Constitution through the governor. The MLAs too did not fall prey to the inducements by the BJP. It is a great development for our democracy”.

A Congress leader said if the BJP had managed to come to power in Karnataka, it would have had a major demoralising effect on party workers. “They thought they stole a march over the Congress in Goa and will once again be successful in their gameplan. But Congress, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, has shown that it can beat the BJP at its own game,” said a party leader.

