Karnataka assembly elections: BJP’s twitter flip-flop over BSY’s swearing-in adds to drama

BJP CM candidate Yeddyurappa had earlier said he would be sworn-in on May 17. (File) BJP CM candidate Yeddyurappa had earlier said he would be sworn-in on May 17. (File)

There was high drama on Wednesday evening after BJP spokesperson and Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar tweeted that Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala had invited the BJP to form the government and the party’s chief ministerial nominee BS Yeddyurappa would be sworn-in on Thursday at 9.30 am. A similar tweet then went out from the officail handle of the BJP state unit, saying the “movement to build a Suvarna Karnataka had begun”. However, both the tweets were deleted moments later, but it was enough to cause a flutter in the political circles.

“B S Yeddyurappa will take oath as chief minister at 9.30 am at Raj Bhavan tomorrow. Let us all gather on this happy occasion,” Kumar said in a tweet in Kannada. There was, however, no official communique from Raj Bhavan. However, there was no clarification on how BJP will cobble up the numbers to cross the halfway mark of 112 MLAs to form the government, since it had won only 104 seats in the elections.

One may also recall that a similar case of prophesing happened when BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted the dates of polling and vote counting for Karnataka Assembly elections even before the Election Commission announced them. Malviya, however, got the date of counting wrong and was roasted on socila media.

The Congress was quick to term the developments as shocking and said if the claim about Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in was true, it would be tantamount to “murdering” democracy, “trampling” Constitution and disregarding all the precedents. Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also said that the will of the majority cannot be subjugated “at the whims” of the BJP and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. “Shocking, if true? Will tantamount to murdering democracy, trampling Constitution & disregarding all precedents. Majority will can’t be subjugated at the whims of BJP & Modi Govt,” Surjewala said on Twitter.

In New Delhi, the tension among the Congress leadership was palpable and the party fielded Kapil Sibal and Chidambaram to mount an attack on the BJP. Addressing a press conference, former finance minister P Chidambaram said the governor shouldn’t walk on a perilous path that was illegal and questioned the delay in inviting Kumaraswamy to form the government.

“Governor holds an exalted constitutional office, he shouldn’t walk on a perilous path which is illegal. He’s bound by SC judgment, bound to invite leader of alliance which is presented to him as an alliance that commands maturity of members in legislative assembly. What is standing in way of the governor from extending invitation to leader of the alliance (HD Kumaraswamy), who clearly demonstrated that he commands the support of the majority?” Chidambaram said.

