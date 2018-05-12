Karnataka assembly elections: 70% voter turnout recorded, all eyes now on May 15

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after voting in Chamundeshwari. (Source: Twitter) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after voting in Chamundeshwari. (Source: Twitter)

The high-voltage elections to the Karnataka assembly, which is being perceived as a bellwether ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saw a 70 per cent voter turnout even as exit polls predicted a hung house. The highest polling of 76 per cent was recorded in Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara while Bengaluru Urban had the lowest turnout at 48 per cent. However, the figure is likely to go up as the Election Commission said data was still being collated from various polling stations where people queued up beyond 6 pm. The last assembly election in the southern state in 2013 had witnessed 71.4 per cent polling, the second highest in 35 years.

Voting, however, was held in 222 of the 224 assembly seats, in a three-cornered contest involving the ruling Congress, the BJP and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s JD(S). Elections in two constituencies was countermanded — in Jayanagara, following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar and in Rajrajeshwari Nagar, where about 10,000 voter cards was recovered from a flat.

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer announced re-election in Lottegollahalli booth in Hebbal Assembly segment due to faulty ballot unit. Earlier in the day, voting was suspended there after several voters complained that VVPAT receipt was different from the vote they cast on the EVM. “After 63 votes, the EVM malfunctioned and when button number 2 was pressed, which was for Congress, the vote went to number 9 that had a symbol of arrow mark an independent,” CEO Sanjiv Kumar said at a press conference.

Kumar further said cash worth Rs 91.58 crore was seized while Rs 24.83 crore worth liquor was impounded. Gold and silver worth Rs 44.28 crore, drugs worth Rs 40.18 crore and other assets worth Rs 65.97 crore have been impounded.

Voting was largely peaceful and Karnataka police said only five incidents of violence was reported – two in Bengaluru district, one each in Vijayapura, Hassan and Bengaluru city. Four people have been injured in these incidents. Meanwhile, an old woman attempted suicide at a polling station in Devagiri village of Haveri district as she was upset on not having basic facilities in her village. The 58 year-old woman had come to vote and attempted to commit suicide by pouring kerosene. The police and revenue authorities intervened and finally the matter was brought under control.

BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa was among the first to vote at Shikaripura in Shivamogga district. He claimed that the BJP would secure 140-150 seats and he would invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing in onMay 17. Minutes later, Siddaramaiah ridiculed him after voting in Chamundeshwari, saying the BJP leader was “mentally disturbed” and that the Congress was sure of bagging more than 120 seats.

JD-S chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, his wife Chennamma and second son HD Revanna cast their votes in their hometown Holenarsipura in Hassan district. “We expect a possibility of forming the government as we have done well to get a majority,” Deve Gowda told reporters.

Meanwhile, exit polls indicated a tight race between BJP and Congress, with none of the three major political parties crossing the majority mark of 113. The exit polls run by Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat and ABP-C Voter predicted that the BJP will emerge as the largest party by getting 95-114 and 97-109 seats respectively. They put the Congress’ tally at 73-82 and 87-99 respectively, with JD (S) predicted to get 32-43 and 21-30 seats.

However, Times Now-VMR and India Today-Axis My India said the ruling Congress would emerge as the single largest party, forecasting 90-103 and 106-118 seats for the party. They predicted 80-93 and 79-82 seats for the BJP respectively.

The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on May 15.

