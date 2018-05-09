Recover of voter ID cards in Karnataka: Congress petitions EC, BJP says Siddaramaiah party behind ‘racket’

A Congress delegation, led by senior party leader Anand Sharma, met the EC officials and alleged that the BJP was indulging in malpractices. A Congress delegation, led by senior party leader Anand Sharma, met the EC officials and alleged that the BJP was indulging in malpractices.

With two days left for the Karnataka elections, the Congress on Wednesday petitioned the Election Commission (EC), demanding action against the BJP over the recovery of thousands of voter identity cards in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency.

A Congress delegation, led by senior party leader Anand Sharma, met the EC officials and alleged that the BJP was indulging in malpractices. “A delegation of the Congress party has just met the EC officials. We have submitted a detailed memorandum about the malpractices of the BJP and a concerted attempt by the ruling party, with the assistance of central agencies, including the Income Tax department, to subvert the process of free-and-fair elections, target Congress candidates, carry out midnight raids and enact conspiracies,” Sharma told reporters after the meeting with EC officials.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission had said that it had recovered 9,746 Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) from an apartment in Bengaluru’s Jalahalli area of the Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency.

Sharma claimed that the BJP enacted the “midnight drama” as it was facing an “imminent defeat” in Karnataka and alleged that the saffron party had been using huge amounts of cash to influence the voters of the southern state.

“In that constituency (Raja Rajeshwari Nagar), this drama was enacted and it was not the EC or the police, but the BJP people who raided a flat which belongs to a BJP leader and the tenant is also a BJP leader,” Sharma alleged.

The BJP, on the other hand, is demanding countermanding of polls in the Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency after thousands of “fake” voter identity cards were recovered from a flat there.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that Congress candidate and sitting MLA Munirathna Naidu was behind the “racket”, which was “exposed” by BJP worker Rakesh.

Addressing a rally in Chikkamagaluru, Prime Minister attacked the Congress over the issue. “Making multiple fake voter ID Cards to win elections is the tactic of Congress, people should never forgive such party. Fearing a crushing defeat, Congress is indulging in all kinds of malpractices,” said Modi.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd