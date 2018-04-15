Karnataka Assembly elections: Molkalmuru MLA protests Sreeramulu’s candidature

Sreeramulu Sreeramulu

The BJP’s move to field its Bellary MP B Sreeramulu from Molkalmuru constituency in Chitradurga district in the Assembly elections has triggered protests by sitting MLA S Thippeswamy. He was aspiring to contest the May 12 polls from the seat reserved for ST candidates. Thippeswamy’s supporters staged protests and attacked cars in which Sreeramulu and his supporters were travelling in the constituency on Friday. Police have booked 25 supporters. The BJP in its first list of 74 candidates, released on April 8, announced that Sreeramulu, a leader of the ST Valmiki Nayak community, will be fielded from Molkalmuru instead of his regular Bellary Rural seat.

While there have been murmurs of dissent in several constituencies where the BJP has announced new candidates — especially new entrants from other parties — the dissent has been most adverse in Molkalmuru. The decision to move Sreeramulu to Molkalmuru is believed to have been made by the BJP due to fears that the former minister had lost ground in the region on account of his association with the Reddy brothers of Bellary, some of whom are accused of running a mining mafia.

The move immediately triggered protests from supporters of Thippeswamy, a close associate of Sreeramulu, who was one of four MLAs elected to the Karnataka Assembly in 2013 from the BSR Congress party floated by Sreeramulu after splitting from the BJP in 2013. While Sreeramulu maintained that he would convince Thippeswamy to support his candidature, the MLA and his supporters did not relent. Sreeramulu has now challenged Thippeswamy.

“Let him defeat me in the polls if he can. Let him contest from any party or support any party. The violence yesterday was the last straw. I have the support of people in the region,’’ Sreeramulu said on Saturday. The BJP MP said it was an honour to contest from Molkalmuru on a BJP ticket, since BJP president Amit Shah had made it clear that very few MPs would be allowed to contest state polls in Karnataka since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are around the corner.

Thippeswamy also refused to step aside for Sreeramulu. “His brand of politics involving knives and swords and muscle power will not work here. This is not Bellary. I have nurtured this constituency over five years and he has not done anything. It is unfair to discard me,’’ Thippeswamy said, claiming that many of his supporters were enraged.

Sreeramulu is known to have a tacit understanding with a few ST Congress leaders from Molkalmuru, who in turn support him in Bellary during elections. The Bellary Rural seat, which was vacated by Sreeramulu in 2014 to contest for Parliament on a BJP ticket, was won by Congress’s N Y Gopalakrishna, a former Congress MLA of Molkalmuru.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App