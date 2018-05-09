Congress challenges PM Modi to get BJP leaders premises raided by IT

Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Prime Minister does not act with regard to Yeddyurappa, against whom as many as 15 cases of corruption are pending before the Supreme Court. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/File) Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Prime Minister does not act with regard to Yeddyurappa, against whom as many as 15 cases of corruption are pending before the Supreme Court. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/File)

The Congress on Wednesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the premises of top BJP leaders like B S Yeddyurappa “checked” by the I-T department instead of levelling allegations against its leaders. “We challenge the Prime Minister. Get the premises of all these leaders (Yeddyurappa and Reddy brothers) checked, instead of levelling allegations which have no foundation, for he has run out of steam,” party spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters in Bengaluru.

Surjewala questioned why the I-T department should conduct raid on a resort at Badami targetting Siddaramaiah who is contesting from there, apart from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru. He alleged that the Prime Minister does not act with regard to Yeddyurappa, against whom as many as 15 cases of corruption are pending before the Supreme Court.

The Prime Minister also does not act against mining baron Reddy brothers who are accused of looting and plundering the state of Rs 35,000 crore of illegal iron ore by withdrawing cases against him, Surjewala said. “You have withdrawn six cases against Reddy brothers, who are actors of your (Modi) movie, for you have leased out BJP to the gang of Reddy brothers in Karnataka….,” he said.

