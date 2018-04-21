Karnataka Assembly Elections: CM Siddaramaiah files nomination from Chamundeshwari, may file from Badami too

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru Friday. (PTI Photo) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru Friday. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday filed nomination papers from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru for the May 12 Assembly elections, even as their was speculation that he may contest from a second constituency in north Karnataka’s Badami.

“Many leaders from Bagalkot, like M B Patil, S R Patil, R B Thimmapur and other people from north Karnataka are putting pressure on me to contest from the Badami seat in Bagalkot as well. I have told the high command that I do not want to contest from two seats… whatever the high command says I will abide by it,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that he was confident of winning from Chamundeshwari. He was speaking at a press conference ahead of filing his nomination.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah has been toying with the idea of contesting from Badami as well, since the seat in Bagalkot has a large Kuruba population — the community to which Siddaramaiah belongs.

Chamundeshwari seat has a sizable number of Lingayats and Vokkaligas, who have allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (Secular), respectively.

There are fears that Siddaramaiah — who lost two of the seven elections he contested from Chamundeshwari and won only by a narrow margin of 256 votes in 2006, when he last contested from the seat on a Congress ticket after quitting the JDS — will face a tough fight from the opposition and even leaders within his own party this time.

The cm said though there were indications that the BJP and JD(S) were in a tacit agreement to defeat him at any cost, the prevailing situation in the constituency was different from 2006.

“If you see the political situation, Yeddyurappa (BJP’s CM candidate) is attacking me, Kumaraswamy (JDS state unit chief) and Deve Gowda (JDS chief) are attacking me, Amit Shah (BJP chief) is attacking me and (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is attacking me. All guns have been trained on me and Yeddyurappa is not attacking Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda and it is the same with Shah and Modi…This indicates that there is some sort of a hidden agenda,” he said.

Meanwhile, former PM and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda claimed defeat was “staring” at Siddaramaiah’s face in his own constituency.

Rs 20.36 cr assets

The Karnataka chief minister declared a total wealth of Rs 20.36 crore — nearly Rs 7 crore increase from the Rs 13.61 crore declared in 2013, when he became the chief minister of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah had declared a total wealth of Rs 5.40 crore in 2008.

