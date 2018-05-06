Main motive of BJP’s ‘fascist ideology’ is to keep Dalits at bottom rung of society, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said the central motive to the BJP and RSS’ “fascist ideology” was keeping members of the Dalit and tribal community fixated at the bottom rung of the society. (File) Rahul Gandhi said the central motive to the BJP and RSS’ “fascist ideology” was keeping members of the Dalit and tribal community fixated at the bottom rung of the society. (File)

A day after questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” over alleged atrocities on Dalits at a rally in Karnataka’s Kalgi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the central motive to the BJP and RSS’ “fascist ideology” was keeping members of the Dalit and tribal community fixated at the bottom rung of the society. “Central to the RSS/BJP fascist ideology, is that Dalits and adivasis must continue to exist at the bottom rung of society,” Gandhi tweeted. In a two-and-a-half minute video addressed to the PM, the Congress chief has alleged that every 12 minutes a Dalit was a victim of a crime and every day six Dalit women were raped.

Central to the RSS/ BJP fascist ideology, is that Dalits & Adivasis must continue to exist at the bottom rung of society. In this disturbing video, the dangers of this mindset and how it’s openly propagated by senior RSS/ BJP leaders is revealed. #AnswerMaadiModi pic.twitter.com/gX2NwL0q27 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2018

The video begins with a footage of Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa eating a Dalit’s home. Last May, the BJP chief ministerial candidate courted controversy after reports emerged that he refused to eat food cooked at the Dalit’s home and instead ate idlis ordered from a hotel. “Yeddyurappa practices untouchability in the 21st century,” the tagline of the clipping said.

Follow Karnataka assembly elections live updates here

The video then shifts to Union Minister of State Anantkumar Hegde, who last December kicked up a storm by saying that the BJP had come to power to “change the Constitution” and would do so in the “near future”. The recent row over the labelling of candidates for the post of police constables with their respective caste on their chest during a medical examination in Madhya Pradesh too found a mention in the video. “The casteist mentality of the BJP government has stabbed the country on its chest. By writing SC/ST on the chest of the youth of Madhya Pradesh, it has attacked the Constitution,” Gandhi had earlier said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been one of BJP’s star campaigners in Karnataka, also featured in the video and was slammed over an incident last year in which some Musahar Dalit families of Kushinagar district were given soap and shampoo to “clean themselves” before attending a meeting with the BJP leader. The video ends by raking up the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court, saying the reluctance of the government in defending the legislation reflected the mindset of RSS and BJP.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd