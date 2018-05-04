Karnataka elections: You pretend to care about Mahila Shakti, Siddaramaiah tells PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying the BJP government has always ensured important portfolios to women in the Union Cabinet. While reminding the PM of ‘ridiculing’ those who participated in the candlelight protest in support of the Kathua and Unnao rape victims during a rally on Thursday, Siddaramaiah said Modi was only ‘pretending’ to discuss women empowerment ahead of the elections.

“Tokenism Modi ji. Yesterday, you ridiculed a candle light march taken out to protest supporters of child rapists in Kathua, & today you pretend to talk about Nari Shakti,” Siddaramaiah posted on Twitter. Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES

The Congress leader’s reaction came minutes after Modi, while addressing Karnataka BJP mahila Morcha Karyakartas via the ‘Narendra Modi App’, said India is now moving forward from women development to women-led development, and that ‘women first’ was the mantra of his government and the party. “When we have such a mantra for the country’s development, our party also believes in this mantra. For party Mahila Shakti (women power) is important. For us whether it is organisation or government or framing of programmes it is women first,” said PM Modi.

Modi also highlighted the role of women in his Cabinet by referring to group photos of foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the recently-concluded SCO summit in China. “Both of them have had a connection to Karnataka,” he noted.

Siddaramaiah sought to highlight the percentage of women workforce participation in Bengaluru as against Delhi to drive home the point. In a series of tweets, he said, “1. Improve female workforce participation. Bengaluru is the leader in the country with 25%. (Delhi, the city where you live, it is 10%) We must be something right. 2. Matru Poorna gives mid day meal to 10 pregnant & lactating women, to make pregnancy safe & the child healthy 2/6.”

“3. Our Matrupoorna gives mid-day meal to 10 lakh pregnant & lactating mothers so that motherhood is safe & the child is healthy. 4. We have amended law to make Child Marriage void ab initio. 5. We give free bus passes to all students, half of whom are girls. 3/5”

“6. We give loans to women entrepreneurs at 4% interest. 7. We have set up Industrial parks exclusively for women. We have received an international award for being the best state for women entrepreneurs. 8. We give a revolving fund of Rs 25,000 per group to women SHG. 4/5.”

Siddaramaiah also told the prime minister to “cut Bhashan and promote Action”. “9. We have economic empowerment programs for sex workers, HIV+ women, transgenders etc. 10. We have introduced Pink Hoysala Vehicles for emergency response in Bengaluru city. There are many more. Dear @narendramodi ji let us cut Bhashan & promote Action. 5/5,” he said.

PM Modi and Karnataka CM’s war of words come against the backdrop of the Kathua gangrape and murder case in Jammu and Kashmir and the Unnao rape case in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year.

