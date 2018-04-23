Karnataka elections: Yeddyurappa says son will not contest from Varuna seat, BJP workers protest

BJP state president Yeddyurappa’s announcement at a meeting organised by the party at Nanjanagudu, near Mysuru, led to largescale protests by BJP workers. (Source: BS Yeddyurappa/Facebook) BJP state president Yeddyurappa’s announcement at a meeting organised by the party at Nanjanagudu, near Mysuru, led to largescale protests by BJP workers. (Source: BS Yeddyurappa/Facebook)

The prospect of a potential clash between the sons of former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa and incumbent CM Siddaramaiah for next month’s assembly elections was quashed after the former announced on Monday that his son B Y Vijayendra would not be contesting from Varuna assembly constituency in Mysuru against the latter’s son Yatindra.

BJP state president Yeddyurappa’s announcement at a meeting organised by the party at Nanjanagudu, near Mysuru, led to largescale protests by BJP workers. Subsequently, police had to resort to lathicharge to bring the situation under control.

“Vijayendra is not filing nomination today, a common man (party worker) will be fielded and he will be filing the nomination,” Yeddyurappa said. “With folded hands, I request all of you to support and bless that candidate and make him win,” he said.

The battle for Varuna assembly constituency in Mysuru was billed as a fight between the sons of former and current chief ministers. The BJP has not so far officially announced any candidate for Varuna.

Vijayendra, Yeddyurappa’s second son, was projected as the candidate, despite the party not announcing any candidate. He has been campaigning in the constituency for over a fortnight now, and even had rented a house there.

Vijayendra was expected to file his nomination from Varuna today, as per reports. As Yeddyurappa left the stage after making the announcement, angry workers got on to the dais and damaged furniture. They even tried to stop Vijayendra and other party leaders’ cars to know the reason why he was denied the ticket.

Siddaramaiah, who has chosen neighbouring Chamundeshwari and Badami in north Karnataka to contest the May 12 assembly election, has been representing Varuna after it became a constituency in 2008 following delimitation.

Yeddyurappa is contesting the upcoming election”from Shikaripura.

The Karnataka Assembly polls will be held on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15.

