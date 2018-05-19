CM Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of trust vote: Here are the top 10 things you should know

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa folds hands in greetings on his arrival at oath-taking ceremony of newly elected members of Assembly house, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. Supreme Court has ordered Karnataka BJP Government to prove their majority in a floor test at the Assembly. (PTI Photo) Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa folds hands in greetings on his arrival at oath-taking ceremony of newly elected members of Assembly house, at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. Supreme Court has ordered Karnataka BJP Government to prove their majority in a floor test at the Assembly. (PTI Photo)

The three-day-old B S Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka collapsed on Saturday, with the chief minister announcing his decision to resign without facing a trust vote. “I am going to resign as chief minister….I will go to Raj Bhavan and submit my resignation. “I will not face confidence vote….I am going to resign,” he told the Assembly after a brief emotional speech.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered the floor test by truncating the 15-day period that Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala granted to Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa to prove his majority. The apex court had also directed the Chief Minister not to take any policy decision till he proved his majority on the floor of the House. It also put on hold any move to nominate a member of the Anglo-Indian community to the House.

The hotly-contested Karnataka assembly elections, held on May 12, threw up a fractured verdict with the BJP securing 104 seats, while the Congress and JD(S) winning 78 and 37, respectively. The polling in two seats will be held later.

Here are the top developments that happened in Karnataka today so far:

*B S Yeddyurappa stepped down as Chief Minister as his three-day-old government collapsed without facing a trust vote. “I am going to resign as chief minister….I will go to Raj Bhavan and submit my resignation,” to told the Assembly after an emotionally-charged speech. His resignation paves the way for the formation of a government led by JD(S) state chief H D Kumaraswamy, who has the backing of the Congress. The newly formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221.

*Soon after Yeddyurappa announced his decision to resign, the Congress said the BJP’s “Operation Lotus” to poach legislators from other parties has failed and democracy has won in Karnataka. “‘Operation Lotus’ fails! #BSYeddyurappa remains 2 day CM as the country predicted, breaking his own record of being 7 days CM. Democracy Wins! Constitution Wins!(sic)” Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

*A special session of the Karnataka Assembly began this morning with Chief Minister Yeddyurappa set to take the floor test that would determine the fate of his newly-formed government. The session started with the singing of the national song, Vande Mataram, following which Pro-Tem Speaker K G Bopaiah welcomed and congratulated the members elected to the 15th Assembly and started administering the oath to them.

*Hearing the Congress-JD(S) combine’s petition challenging the appointment of Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker by the Governor, the Supreme Court earlier in the day ordered live telecast of proceedings of the floor test. Recording the statement of Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the BJP-led Karnataka government and the governor, that there would be live telecast, the court said it was not necessary to go into all the prayers of the petitioners.

*In its petition, the Congress-JD(S) combine has argued that the appointment of Bopaiah was contrary to the tradition of choosing the senior-most legislator for the post.

*In the Assembly, Bopaiah read out the procedures to be followed during the oath taking of the members. Yeddyurappa took the oath first, followed by Congress Legislature Party leader and his predecessor Siddaramaiah. Then the other members started taking oath in batches of five one after the other.

*Fearing alleged attempts of poaching by the BJP, Congress and JD(S) MLAs, who were camping at a hotel in Hyderabad, came back to the city this morning.

*As per the apex court’s directions, the police have made massive security arrangements in and around the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature, for the smooth conduct of the floor test. Public entry to the Vidhana Soudha has been restricted, and officials and staff of the Secretariat are being allowed to enter the premises after thorough checks.

*Yeddyurappa was sworn in as chief minister on May 17, two days after the results were declared and the governor accepted his claim to form the government. The decision was challenged in the Supreme Court by the Congress and the JD (S) and passing interim orders on their petition, the court yesterday directed that the floor test be conducted today.

*Yeddyurappa has asserted that he has “100 per cent confidence” that he would prove his majority in the Assembly. With the BJP having only 104 MLAs, it remains to be seen how the party will rustle up the numbers and prove majority.

