Karnataka elections: After long campaign, Yeddyurappa returns to hometown Shikaripura to finish with roadshow

BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BSY Yeddyurappa during a roadshow in his constituency of Shikaripura, Karnataka, on Thursday. (Express photo/Aaron Pereira) BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BSY Yeddyurappa during a roadshow in his constituency of Shikaripura, Karnataka, on Thursday. (Express photo/Aaron Pereira)

BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa concluded his campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections with a roadshow in his home constituency of Shikaripura in Shivmogga district. While Yeddyurappa was initially expected to hold the rally in the morning, the CM candidate chose to campaign in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s constituency of Badami Thursday morning. Shikaripura, his hometown, is dominated by the Lingayats – a community to which he belongs and one that has consistently backed the BJP over the years.

Read | Karnataka elections: Congress desperate to win, BJP confident of forming govt, says Amit Shah

Much before the roadshow began, a couple of auto-rickshaws fitted with giant speakers blared campaign songs and recorded speeches praising the achievements of the Lingayat strongman in the constituency. As the clock struck two, groups of men and women donning saffron shawls and caps filed in front of the local Anjaneya temple awaiting the arrival of Yeddyurappa.

Close to a thousand workers and supporters of the party carried BJP flags and shouted slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ and ‘BSY, BSY’ as the roadshow, touted to be a show of strength by the party, moved through Shikaripura. (Express photo/Aaron Pereira) Close to a thousand workers and supporters of the party carried BJP flags and shouted slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ and ‘BSY, BSY’ as the roadshow, touted to be a show of strength by the party, moved through Shikaripura. (Express photo/Aaron Pereira)

An hour-and-a-half after he was originally slated to begin the roadshow, Yeddyurappa finally walked out of a white SUV dressed in his trademark white shirt-white pants complete with a white Nike cap. He first paid obeisance to Lord Hanuman at the Anjaneya temple before clambering onto a modified pickup vehicle to begin the roadshow. Indrajit Lankesh, filmmaker and brother of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh, also accompanied the BJP’s chief ministerial face on the campaign vehicle.

Read | Karnataka elections 2018: Bengaluru turns fortress with 20,000 security personnel, prohibitory orders imposed

Motioning his supporters to begin walking, the BJP leader waved at the crowds as the roadshow finally began snaking through the tiny and rough lanes of the largely-rural constituency. Close to a thousand workers and supporters of the party carried BJP flags and shouted slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ and ‘BSY, BSY’ as the roadshow, touted to be a show of strength by the party, moved through Shikaripura. People on rooftops threw flowers on Yeddyurappa even as he appeared tired and suffered from a sore throat. During the roadshow, Yeddyurappa kept urging his supporters to move faster, perhaps hoping to end the rally quickly given that rain was imminent and the campaign had to end before 5.30 pm.

“Yeddyurappa has been winning here for years. He wins because he performs. That’s why I support the BJP,” Sayyed Jaffer said. (Express photo/Aaron Pereira) “Yeddyurappa has been winning here for years. He wins because he performs. That’s why I support the BJP,” Sayyed Jaffer said. (Express photo/Aaron Pereira)

Among those who came to see their ‘future chief minister’ was Sayyed Jaffer, a victim of polio, on a three-wheeled moped. “Yeddyurappa has been winning here for years. He wins because he performs. That’s why I support the BJP,” he said. Asked if he votes keeping his constituency in mind or the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Jaffer says he isn’t too happy with the prime minister’s work, especially after the demonetisation move. “I have a small travel business. That’s my only source of income. Following demonetisation, I was left in a very bad shape. People just wouldn’t travel. How could I make ends meet? Things are better now but what did it achieve?,” he wonders.

While the current MLA from Shikaripura is Yeddyurappa’s son, BY Raghavendra, who won the seat in a bypoll after his father vacated it to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Shimoga, this time, the BJP leader is up against local Congress leader GB Malatesh and JD(S) candidate HT Baligar.

Except for one constituency in Bengaluru, voting across Karnataka will take place on May 12. Votes will be counted on May 15.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd