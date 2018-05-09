Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Where Congress candidate becomes JD(S), and vice versa

At the rally, Kumaraswamy appeared to acknowledge what has become an identity crisis when he said: “You need to accept that this is our candidate You need to vote for our leader H D Deve Gowda.” At the rally, Kumaraswamy appeared to acknowledge what has become an identity crisis when he said: “You need to accept that this is our candidate You need to vote for our leader H D Deve Gowda.”

They are from the same village. They make the same promises on the campaign trail, one for the Congress and the other representing the JD(S) in this south Karnataka constituency. But just one month ago, they swapped sides.

In Arkere, the incumbent MLA, Ramesh Babu Bandi Siddegowda, won on a JD(S) ticket in the 2013 elections, but a few months ago switched sides to the Congress. Suddenly without a candidate, the JD(S) turned to the next best option — Ravindra Srikantaiah, the man who came second in this constituency on a Congress ticket.

The swap has left Arkere bewildered. “Both candidates have changed sides. I support one candidate and one party, but the same person verbally abused my party for five years. How do I choose now?” said Bhadre Gowda.

He is not alone. On Tuesday, while Siddegowda campaigned in Arkere, his JD(S) opponent was with his former party leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on the other side of the constituency.

“I am with the Congress, but I have to campaign for a candidate associated with the JD(S) here. It is hard because people ask me why I have switched sides. I have not, but many don’t realise the candidates have,” said a senior Congress functionary in Arkere.

A JD(S) worker echoes: “In some places, people only vote for the candidate, in others for the party. But what worries me is how people will identify candidates and parties. In the booth, they may want to vote for my candidate, but may press the Congress button since he was associated with that party for years.”

At the rally, Kumaraswamy appeared to acknowledge what has become an identity crisis when he said: “You need to accept that this is our candidate You need to vote for our leader H D Deve Gowda.”

The trend is not limited to Srirangapatna. Across the Vokkaliga heartland in South Karnataka, where the BJP is weakest in Karnataka, the Congress and JD(S) have swapped candidates from the 2013 elections — Nalamandala, Magadi and Gangawati, to name a few. Ticket distribution has not only left voters confused but queered the pitch for party workers. “I was campaigning recently when I named the wrong candidate. I go across these regions and sometimes it does get confusing. However, that was earlier, now it has become clear,” said a local Congress leader.

JD(S) spokesperson Ramesh Babu said the swaps show that the Congress is desperate. “They lured our candidates away because they know they were on a sticky wicket. But this tactic will not work. The people know what has been done,” he said.

Asked about the JD(S) choosing to nominate rebel Congress leaders, he said, “In this belt, people vote for parties and state leaders. So we decided to choose candidates who are known already to boost our chances. Everybody fights in the name of H D Deve Gowda here.”

Sources in the Congress said that the party had alienated the Vokkaliga base in the Mandya and Mysuru regions. “The Vokkaligas are the most powerful community here and can easily win at least 15-18 seats. The Congress was weakening here. Choosing JD(S) leaders with a strong connect was mooted,” said one leader.

