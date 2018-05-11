Karnataka elections: We put down a vision, rivals made personal attacks on CM Siddaramaiah and me, says Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi sums up campaign, says BJP is in panic. (AP Phpto) Karnataka Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi sums up campaign, says BJP is in panic. (AP Phpto)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi summarised the Karnataka poll campaign over the last few weeks, saying the campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP lacked in seriousness and was based on personal attacks while the Congress focused on real issues.

“I think we have put down in front of Karnataka, a vision for Karnataka. Our opposition has restricted itself to making personal attacks on the chief minister, on [Mallikarjun] Khargeji and myself and other leaders. They have not really put down what they want to do for Karnataka,” Rahul said.

“The BJP built its manifesto in three or four days in a closed room and copied half of what we said. There is a lack of seriousness among them about what they want to do in this state. That I think is a huge difference. I am very confident that we are going to win the elections,” he said.

“There is one question here — we have the Congress on one side with a CM who is honest and works for the state with his heart, and on the other side are the Reddy brothers and Yeddyurappa. When they were in power they looted Karnataka and were sent to jail,” he said.

Referring to Modi’s attacks on him and sarcastic references to the country of origin of his mother Sonia Gandhi, Rahul said these were a consequence of the anger in the PM and that it reveals his quality as a man.

“Mr Modi has anger inside him and I am a lightning rod for that anger because he sees a threat from me and I attract that anger, but his anger is his problem and it is not my problem. My problem is how to help the people of this country,” he said.

On the PM’s references to his mother’s origins while challenging him to a take up a debate in any language on the achievements of the Congress government, Rahul said his mother was more Indian than many Indians.

“My mother is Italian. My mother has also lived the major part of her life in India. She is more Indian than many Indian people I see. My mother has sacrificed for this country. My mother has suffered for this country. It shows the quality of the PM, it shows the quality of the man when he makes such statements. I am happy if he enjoys the show, if he enjoys himself, if he likes it let him do it, have a nice day,’’ Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress president said that the BJP had flown in over a dozen Union ministers to campaign on the last day from the panic of losing the polls. The BJP carried out 39 roadshows on the final day.

“I will describe it in one word — panic. They are noticing and realising that the Congress is doing things differently. The Congress showed what it is capable of in Gujarat and now the Congress is demonstrating what it is capable of in Karnataka. I am happy that as many of them come… because this is a fight between the spirit of Karnataka and the RSS,’’ Rahul said.

“It has been a honour for me to travel in the state. I have learnt a tremendous amount from the people of the state, their spirit, from their perspective,’’ Rahul said.

“There is no anti-incumbency. We can see it and people have liked our programmes. We have not restricted our work to one community and I think we have confidence of the people and we have indications that Congress will win,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

