Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Voting yet to begin in few booths due to EVM complaints

Saturday, May 12, 2018
Karnataka elections
Karnataka Elections 2018: Polling in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly began Saturday morning. BS Yeddyurappa, the former chief minsiter and BJP CM candidate, cast his vote from Shikaripura, his home turf.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 12, 2018 8:25:58 am
Due to Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) complaints, voting on Saturday is yet to begin in a few polling booths in Karnataka. In Paduvalahippe, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda was unable to cast his vote this morning due to the delay. Complaints of EVM tampering have been doing the rounds in Karnataka for the last few days, with Shiv Sena accusing its ally, BJP, of marring elections in a bit to win the polls.

Polling in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly began at 7 am this morning. BS Yeddyurappa, the former chief minsiter and BJP CM candidate, cast his vote from Shikaripura, his home turf.

The elections in two constituencies have been countermanded — in Jayanagara, following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar and in Rajrajeshwari Nagar after the Election Commission said there is “definite inference” to suggest that efforts were made to induce voters.

