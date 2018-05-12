Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Voting yet to begin in few booths due to EVM complaints

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: People started queuing up to vote in Karnataka from 7 am. (Representational Image) Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: People started queuing up to vote in Karnataka from 7 am. (Representational Image)

Due to Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) complaints, voting on Saturday is yet to begin in a few polling booths in Karnataka. In Paduvalahippe, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda was unable to cast his vote this morning due to the delay. Complaints of EVM tampering have been doing the rounds in Karnataka for the last few days, with Shiv Sena accusing its ally, BJP, of marring elections in a bit to win the polls.

Polling in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly began at 7 am this morning. BS Yeddyurappa, the former chief minsiter and BJP CM candidate, cast his vote from Shikaripura, his home turf.

The elections in two constituencies have been countermanded — in Jayanagara, following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar and in Rajrajeshwari Nagar after the Election Commission said there is “definite inference” to suggest that efforts were made to induce voters.

