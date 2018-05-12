Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM calls on youth to ‘enrich festival of democracy’

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Will Siddaramaiah retain his position as the chief minister or will BS Yeddyurappa replace him to govern Karnataka? These questions will be answered when the people of Karnataka exercise their right to vote Saturday in the state Assembly polls. Karnataka is the only state the BJP has ever won in the southern part of the country. It is also one of the last strongholds of the Congress. The outcome of the Assembly polls is likely to have a major bearing on the future course for both parties.
The JD(S), fighting for political relevance, completes the three-cornered contest in Karnataka and may well play kingmaker in the event of a hung Assembly.
At least 4.97 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise Saturday to pick from a field of almost 2,600 candidates. Polling will be held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly as elections in two constituencies have been countermanded — in Jayanagara, following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar and in Rajrajeshwari Nagar after the Election Commission said there is “definite inference” to suggest that efforts were made to induce voters.
In the 2013 elections, the Congress had wrested power from the first BJP government in south India. Then, the BJP government was marred after chief minister B S Yeddyurappa was sent to jail on corruption charges and eventually quit the BJP to form his own party. In the elections that followed, the Congress, riding high on BJP anti-incumbency, swept to power winning more than 120 seats. The BJP and JD(S) won 40 seats each.
In the high-frequency elections, IndianExpress.com tracks Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on their campaign trail. Criss-crossing the state to address rallies and hold roadshows, here's how the two leaders navigated Karnataka. Click here to use our interactive map.
How has Karnataka's politics changed since 1978?
How has Karnataka voted in assembly elections since 1978? What has been the voting percentage and winning margins? Click here for interactive maps and interesting insights as Karnataka chooses its next government today.
PM calls on youth to 'enrich festival of democracy'
This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers today. He particularly called upon the youth to exercise their franchise and "enrich this festival of democracy with their participation."
Yeddyurappa casts his vote in Shikarpur
The former chief minsiter and BJP CM candidate B S Yeddyurappa casts his vote from Shikaripura, his home turf. He is contesting the polls from this seat. He tells news agency ANI, 'People are fed up with the Siddaramaiah government. I urge the people to come out & vote for BJP. I assure the people of Karnataka that I'm going to give good governance.' He reportedly visited a temple in the town before voting.
IndianExpress.com visited the constituency on the last day of rallying. Here are highlights from our ground report.
Also read | Home seat lucky, BS Yeddyurappa does a final lap — with a prayer
Voting begins
Polling for 222 seats in underway in Karnataka. The Election Commission has deferred voting in two seats — Jayanagara and Rajrajeshwari Nagar. There are 4.97 crore citizens eligible to cast their votes today. There are 1,600 candidates in the fray. Here's a look at how the state voted in the last election, in 2013.
It's a public holiday today. Has Bengaluru woken up yet?
IndianExpress.com is on the ground in Karnataka today, on voting day. Aaron Pereira and Vishnu Varma bring us LIVE updates from Bengaluru.
(Express Photos/Aaron Pereira)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a message to voters today, says Karnataka should embrace the greatest festival of democracy by voting. He adds that a high voter turnout is a sign of dynamic democracy. His message today was in Kannada!
Due to complaints over the functioning of EVMs, voting is yet to begin at some polling stations. This has been reported from Paduvalahippe as well, where former prime minister Deve Gowda was to cast his vote.
Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material on the eve of Karnataka Assembly elections in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
In an opinion column in The Indian Express today, Surjit S Bhalla discusses how important, and how asymmetrically different, the election implications are for the two major contenders, BJP and Congress. He writes: "The Congress stands to both gain and lose more from the Karnataka poll results than the BJP. That is the simple asymmetry behind this important election." Don't miss his piece, 'Will Karnataka toll for the Congress?' You can read it here.
People are queuing up to vote in Karnataka today. Will the verdict in the state have a bearing on the 2019 elections? It's Congress vs BJP vs JD(S) today. Follow our LIVE blog through the day for the latest news and updates.
(Photos: ANI)
Campaigning for the Karnataka elections drew to a close on Thursday, 48 hours ahead of voting. There were mega rallies, road shows, political accusations and personal attacks made by leaders from both the Congress and the BJP. In fact, BJP lined up nearly 57 events involving at least 23 of its senior leaders. For a quick recap of everything that went down in those 10 days, click here.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at his fiery best, leading the BJP's campaign in the state. He addressed at least 15 rallies over five days. Here are highlights from his speeches in the state. Read top quotes from CM Siddaramaiah as well.
Union Minister Sadananda Gowda says more people will come out to vote today, as compared to the 2013 polls. The reason for this? "They want to remove the Siddaramaiah government from Karnataka. People will come out in large numbers,"the BJP leader is quoted as saying by ANI. Gowda voted in Puttur this morning.
Welcome to our live blog. Karnataka goes to polls today. The high-stake election, a three way contest, is significant for the Congress which is looking to retain hold of one of its last remaining bastions, the BJP which wants to consolidate its position in the state and mark its entry into south India and the JD(S) , which is fighting for political relevance. Stick with us through the day as we give you the latest news on voting day.