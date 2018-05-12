Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: PM calls on youth to ‘enrich festival of democracy’

Karnataka Elections 2018: At least 4.97 crore citizens are eligible to vote on Saturday. Polling will be held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly. Karnataka Elections 2018: At least 4.97 crore citizens are eligible to vote on Saturday. Polling will be held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Will Siddaramaiah retain his position as the chief minister or will BS Yeddyurappa replace him to govern Karnataka? These questions will be answered when the people of Karnataka exercise their right to vote Saturday in the state Assembly polls. Karnataka is the only state the BJP has ever won in the southern part of the country. It is also one of the last strongholds of the Congress. The outcome of the Assembly polls is likely to have a major bearing on the future course for both parties.

The JD(S), fighting for political relevance, completes the three-cornered contest in Karnataka and may well play kingmaker in the event of a hung Assembly.

At least 4.97 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise Saturday to pick from a field of almost 2,600 candidates. Polling will be held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly as elections in two constituencies have been countermanded — in Jayanagara, following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar and in Rajrajeshwari Nagar after the Election Commission said there is “definite inference” to suggest that efforts were made to induce voters.

In the 2013 elections, the Congress had wrested power from the first BJP government in south India. Then, the BJP government was marred after chief minister B S Yeddyurappa was sent to jail on corruption charges and eventually quit the BJP to form his own party. In the elections that followed, the Congress, riding high on BJP anti-incumbency, swept to power winning more than 120 seats. The BJP and JD(S) won 40 seats each.